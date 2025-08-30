Alabama vs Florida State Preview: Can the Tide Roll Into Doak Campbell and Dominate?

Week 1 ignites with a high-stakes ACC vs. SEC showdown as No. 8 Alabama travels to Florida State on Saturday, August 30, 2025, meeting at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC. If you’re looking for an Alabama vs Florida State preview, you’ll find both teams are under new leadership arcs—Alabama chasing redemption from a down year, and FSU reconfiguring under fresh schemes—but this opener feels less like a tune-up and more like a playoff trial by fire.

Alabama vs Florida State Game Details

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, August 30, 2025 — 3:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. CT Location: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL TV: ABC

Current Betting Odds & Snapshot

Spread: Alabama -14.5

Alabama -14.5 Moneyline: Alabama favored

Alabama favored Over/Under: 48.5 points

News, Notes & Storylines

Alabama’s Bounce-Back: Head coach Kalen DeBoer begins his second season in Tuscaloosa looking to restore Alabama to title contention.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer begins his second season in Tuscaloosa looking to restore Alabama to title contention. Seminole Shakeup: Florida State comes off a disappointing year, but with roster turnover and staff adjustments, Mike Norvell aims to steady the ship.

Florida State comes off a disappointing year, but with roster turnover and staff adjustments, Mike Norvell aims to steady the ship. QB Battle: Alabama leans on Ty Simpson’s dual-threat skillset, while Florida State turns to Tommy Castellanos to lead its offense.

Alabama leans on Ty Simpson’s dual-threat skillset, while Florida State turns to Tommy Castellanos to lead its offense. Defense Matters: Alabama’s front seven should test FSU’s offensive line, while FSU’s rebuilt defense needs to generate turnovers to keep the game close.

Alabama’s front seven should test FSU’s offensive line, while FSU’s rebuilt defense needs to generate turnovers to keep the game close. Series History: Alabama leads the all-time series 3-1-1, last meeting in 2017 with a 24-7 Crimson Tide win.

Final Prediction

This matchup pits Alabama’s depth and discipline against Florida State’s energy and home-field advantage. Expect Alabama’s offensive line to control the trenches, giving Ty Simpson room to distribute efficiently. The Tide’s running game should wear down FSU over four quarters.

Florida State, however, has the crowd and a new-look offense that may hit on some explosive plays. Castellanos is elusive and could give Alabama’s defense issues if he extends drives with his legs. Still, sustained success against a loaded Tide defense feels unlikely.

In the end, Alabama’s talent advantage and ability to adjust in big games will prove too much. The Seminoles may hang around early, but the Tide will pull away late.

Prediction: Alabama 31, Florida State 14

