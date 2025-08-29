Alabama vs. Florida State Betting Odds & Preview – Saturday, August 30, 2025

Week 1 starts with a bang in Tallahassee as Alabama opens its season against Florida State, live from Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, August 30. Our Alabama vs Florida State college football preview delivers the betting odds, public wager trends, key storylines, and a hint of history between these storied programs—all in one high-stakes opener you won’t want to miss.

Date & Time: Saturday, August 30, 2025 – Kickoff 3:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. CT)

Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL TV/Streaming: ABC

Betting Odds (via Bovada)

Point Spread: Alabama –13.5 (–110) | Florida State +13.5 (–110)

Public Betting Snapshot

Early betting flow shows a strong lean toward Alabama—the public clearly favors the Tide to cover this sizable spread. There’s modest interest on Florida State’s moneyline as the home underdog. Totals action is split, with the Over 50.5 drawing slight favor.

News, Notes & Storylines

Alabama enters ranked among the top 10 with second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm and a refreshed offensive core. However, starting running back Jam Miller will miss the opener due to an injury, paving the way for a RB committee led by Richard Young, Daniel Hill, and Dre Washington.

with second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer at the helm and a refreshed offensive core. However, starting running back Jam Miller will miss the opener due to an injury, paving the way for a RB committee led by Richard Young, Daniel Hill, and Dre Washington. Florida State debuts in its newly renovated Doak Campbell Stadium , with heightened fan expectations and excitement surrounding new coordinators. The Seminoles return 9 starters and highlight key newcomers in their revamped lineup.

, with heightened fan expectations and excitement surrounding new coordinators. The Seminoles return 9 starters and highlight key newcomers in their revamped lineup. This matchup sets the tone early for what both programs are hoping will be the turning point of their respective seasons—Alabama aiming to reclaim playoff dominance, Florida State looking for a statement home win against a dynasty.

Alabama vs. Florida State Trends

ATS (Against The Spread): Alabama is 5–0 ATS in their last five season openers; Florida State is 2–6 ATS in their last eight games as home underdogs.

Alabama is 5–0 ATS in their last five season openers; Florida State is 2–6 ATS in their last eight games as home underdogs. O/U (Totals): The Over has hit in 4 of Alabama’s last 5 openers; expect fireworks.

Clear public lean on Alabama to cover, but some intrigue on FSU ML. Line Movement: Opened at Alabama –13, which quickly moved to –13.5 after heavy early action.

Final Thoughts

Alabama brings its trademark pedigree, depth, and talent into Week 1, while Florida State hopes home-field energy and new schemes level the playing field. Expect a physical, high-profile showdown—and watching how Alabama handles the backfield without Jam Miller will be key.

Bet Considerations:

Spread: Alabama –13.5 looks sharp; they’re expected to control game tempo and limit FSU’s offensive bounce-back potential.

Alabama –13.5 looks sharp; they’re expected to control game tempo and limit FSU’s offensive bounce-back potential. Total: Both teams can strike quickly—Over 50.5 is plausible unless early-game defensive adjustment slows scoring.

