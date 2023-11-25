Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Crimson Tide laying 13.5 points as a road favorite, what’s the smart play in Saturday’s Alabama vs. Auburn Iron Bowl matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

213 Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5) at 214 Auburn Tigers (+13.5); 47.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV: CBS

Alabama vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

Jalen Milroe completed 13-of-16 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against Chattanooga. Milroe has now passed for six touchdowns in his last two contests. A favorable matchup with a subpar Auburn squad in the Iron Bowl is up next.

Auburn Tigers Game Notes

Payton Thorne (foot) was seen wearing a boot at practice Monday, Matt Cohen of AL.com reports. Thorne insistent that he was okay when asked about the boot on his right foot at practice Monday, and it is unclear if the junior quarterback is at risk of missing Saturday’s game against Alabama. Thorne tossed 148 yards and a touchdown in an uninspiring loss against New Mexico State this weekend.

Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Trends

The Crimson Tide are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

Alabama is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

The Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Alabama

Auburn is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Alabama

Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Prediction

Take Alabama. Ever since the second half against Tennessee in Week 8, the Crimson Tide have looked like a different team. They came back against the Vols and covered as a 9-point favorite, then thumped LSU, Kentucky and Chattanooga in subsequent weeks. Auburn, meanwhile, is banged up at quarterback and is coming off a 31-10 home loss to New Mexico State as a 25-point home favorite. The Crimson Tide should roll.

Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -13.5