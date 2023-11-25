    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Alabama vs. Auburn

    With the Crimson Tide laying 13.5 points as a road favorite, what’s the smart play in Saturday’s Alabama vs. Auburn Iron Bowl matchup at 3:30 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    213 Alabama Crimson Tide (-13.5) at 214 Auburn Tigers (+13.5); 47.5

    3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, November 25, 2023

    Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

    TV: CBS

    Alabama vs. Auburn Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 69% of bets are on Alabama. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Alabama Crimson Tide Game Notes

    Jalen Milroe completed 13-of-16 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns Saturday against Chattanooga. Milroe has now passed for six touchdowns in his last two contests. A favorable matchup with a subpar Auburn squad in the Iron Bowl is up next.

    Auburn Tigers Game Notes

    Payton Thorne (foot) was seen wearing a boot at practice Monday, Matt Cohen of AL.com reports. Thorne insistent that he was okay when asked about the boot on his right foot at practice Monday, and it is unclear if the junior quarterback is at risk of missing Saturday’s game against Alabama. Thorne tossed 148 yards and a touchdown in an uninspiring loss against New Mexico State this weekend.

    The Crimson Tide are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games on the road

    Alabama is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games

    The Tigers are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games when playing at home against Alabama

    Auburn is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing Alabama

    Alabama vs. Auburn Betting Prediction

    Take Alabama. Ever since the second half against Tennessee in Week 8, the Crimson Tide have looked like a different team. They came back against the Vols and covered as a 9-point favorite, then thumped LSU, Kentucky and Chattanooga in subsequent weeks. Auburn, meanwhile, is banged up at quarterback and is coming off a 31-10 home loss to New Mexico State as a 25-point home favorite. The Crimson Tide should roll.

    Alabama vs. Auburn Prediction: ALABAMA CRIMSON TIDE -13.5

