Akron vs. Miami Ohio Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Redhawks laying a whopping 17.5 points and the total sitting at just 40.5, what’s the best bet in Wednesday nights’ Akron vs. Miami Ohio matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

111 Akron Zips (+17.5) at 112 Miami Ohio Redhawks (-17.5); o/u 40.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Yager Stadium, Oxford, OH

TV: ESPNU

Akron vs. Miami Ohio Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 61% of bets are on Miami Ohio. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Akron Zips Game Notes

Jeff Undercuffler went 23-for-39 for 298 yards and two touchdowns, along with a rushing touchdown, Wednesday night against Kent State. Undercuffler did well in a soft matchup. Next week against Miami of Ohio will be far tougher.

Miami Ohio Redhawks Game Notes

Aveon Smith went 7-for-11 for 103 yards and a touchdown, along with 22 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, against Ohio on Saturday. With Brett Gabbert (leg) out for the season, Smith is lined up to be the RedHawks’ starting quarterback for the rest of this campaign. Next on the schedule for Miami (OH) is some weeknight “MAC-tion” against Akron on Nov. 8.

Akron vs. Miami Ohio Betting Trends

The Zips are 5-0 ATS in their last 5 games when playing on the road against Miami-OH

Akron is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 games on the road

The Redhawks are 5-0 SU in their last 5 games when playing Akron

Miami-OH is 7-1 ATS in its last 8 games

Akron vs. Miami Ohio Betting Prediction

Take the under, which has cashed in five out of the Golden Flashes’ last seven games against the Redhawks and is 11-4 in Miami Ohio’s last 15 games against Akron. The under is also 7-2 in the Redhawks’ last nine home games and has also hit in six out of Miami’s last eight games when facing an opponent in the East Division of the MAC.

Akron vs. Miami Ohio Prediction: UNDER 40.5