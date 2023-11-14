Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

With the Eagles laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Akron vs. Eastern Michigan matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

301 Akron Zips (+4.5) at 302 Eastern Michigan Eagles (-4.5); o/u 39.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

TV: CBSSN

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Eastern Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Akron Zips Game Notes

Jeff Undercuffler went 20-for-36 for 156 yards with two interceptions against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday night. Undercuffler continues to start under center for Akron with DJ Irons out for the season. The Zips are back in action against Eastern Michigan next Tuesday night.

Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Notes

Austin Smith went 9-for-26 for 86 yards and an interception, along with 25 rushing yards, against Toledo on Wednesday night. Smith has zero or one touchdown pass in all but one game all season, with four interceptions over the last three games. Eastern Michigan will take on Akron next Tuesday night.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Trends

The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Eastern Michigan

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 7 games on the road

Eastern Michigan is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Eastern Michigan’s last 5 games when playing at home against Akron

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Prediction

Take Eastern Michigan. Akron is just 3-10-1 against the spread in its last 14 games against Eastern Michigan. The Zips are also a brutal 7-50 in their last 57 games straight up, including 2-28 in their last 30 games on the road. On the other side, the Eagles are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 conference games.

Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction: EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES -4.5