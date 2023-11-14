    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

    Akron vs. Eastern Michigan

    With the Eagles laying 4.5 points and the total sitting at 39.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Akron vs. Eastern Michigan matchup? Kickoff for this MAC contest is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    301 Akron Zips (+4.5) at 302 Eastern Michigan Eagles (-4.5); o/u 39.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, November 14, 2023

    Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

    TV: CBSSN

    Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 76% of bets are on Eastern Michigan. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Akron Zips Game Notes

    Jeff Undercuffler went 20-for-36 for 156 yards with two interceptions against Miami of Ohio on Wednesday night. Undercuffler continues to start under center for Akron with DJ Irons out for the season. The Zips are back in action against Eastern Michigan next Tuesday night.

    Eastern Michigan Eagles Game Notes

    Austin Smith went 9-for-26 for 86 yards and an interception, along with 25 rushing yards, against Toledo on Wednesday night. Smith has zero or one touchdown pass in all but one game all season, with four interceptions over the last three games. Eastern Michigan will take on Akron next Tuesday night.

    The over/under has gone OVER in 4 of Akron’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Eastern Michigan

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Akron’s last 7 games on the road

    Eastern Michigan is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Eastern Michigan’s last 5 games when playing at home against Akron

    Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Betting Prediction

    Take Eastern Michigan. Akron is just 3-10-1 against the spread in its last 14 games against Eastern Michigan. The Zips are also a brutal 7-50 in their last 57 games straight up, including 2-28 in their last 30 games on the road. On the other side, the Eagles are 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 conference games.

    Akron vs. Eastern Michigan Prediction: EASTERN MICHIGAN EAGLES -4.5

