Air Force vs. Navy Betting Prediction, Betting Odds & Trends

Number 22 Air Force heads to Annapolis to face unranked Navy at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday on CBS. Can the Midshipmen cover the 10-point spread as home underdogs this weekend? Our Air Force vs. Navy betting prediction will give you today’s winner.

Air Force is 6-0 straight up this season and 3-3 against the spread. Their best win came against Wyoming and they have yet to lose a game this season.

Navy is 3-3 straight up this season and 2-4 against the spread. Their best win came against Charlotte, and their worst loss came against South Florida.

Air Force vs. Navy Matchup & Betting Odds

349 Air Force Falcons (-10) at 350 Navy Midshipmen (+10); o/u 33.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, October 21, 2023

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

TV: CBS

Air Force vs. Navy Public Betting Prediction

As of this writing, our CFB Public Betting page shows that 64% of bets are on Navy. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Air Force Falcons Game Notes

Undefeated Air Force suffered a significant blow on Saturday. Their starting quarterback Zac Larrier suffered a knee injury and will likely be out “for a while” according to Falcons head coach Troy Calhoun. Larrier has 468 passing yards and 4 passing touchdowns through the air. He’s also got 473 rushing yards and 4 rushing touchdowns this season. The Falcons will turn to senior QB Jensen Jones. Jones has 11 carries for 68 yards and 2 touchdowns in 3 games of action this season.

Navy Midshipmen Game Notes

Navy could be down as many as three quarterbacks for this matchup. Midshipmen starter Blake Horvath will sit out Saturday’s game with a thumb injury and reserve QB Tedros Gleaton is out indefinitely with an academic issue. Navy backup quarterback Tai Lavatai was lifted from his team’s last game with a rib injury, and he’s questionable for this weekend’s game. In last week’s game, Lavatai was replaced by true freshman signal caller Braxton Woodson. Woodson threw for 85 yards and a touchdown and ran for 58 yards in relief in Navy’s 14-0 win over Charlotte last Saturday. He has a real chance at ascending to the role of starter this weekend and it would only be his third game of action this year.

Air Force vs. Navy Betting Trends

Air Force is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The under is 8-2 in the last 10 games between Air Force and Navy.

Air Force is 10-0 SU in their last 10 games.

Air Force is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Navy.

The Falcons are 18-13-1 ATS since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Air Force vs. Navy Betting Prediction

Air Force has flown under the radar a bit during the 2023 college football season. The Falcons are 6-0 straight up and lead the nation with an average of 326.2 rushing yards per game. In a surprising twist, Air Force is equally good at stopping the run. The Falcons only allow 83.8 rushing yards per game, which ranks 7th in the country. What’s more, Air Force has had their share of explosive plays this season, as they rank 30th in the nation with an average of 6.1 yards per play. The Falcons will be without their starting quarterback Zac Larrier this weekend, but backup QB Jenson Jones has known he would be getting the start and got a full week of practice with the first-string offense this week.

Navy will likely be starting freshman quarterback Braxton Woodson this weekend. The game between Air Force and Navy is a rivalry game as the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is on the line when the three service academies (Air Force, Navy, and Army) play each other. This might be a big ask of a true freshman like Braxton Woodson. Air Force has an average scoring margin of +19.8 points per game, and I like them to win this game by 13-14 points in a low-scoring bout in Annapolis on Saturday.