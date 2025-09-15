2025 College Football Week 4 Odds – Betting Preview & TV Times

Week 4 is here, and that means fresh 2025 College Football Week 4 odds, sharper market tells, and a packed board featuring every AP Top 25 team in action—plus Thursday and Friday kickoffs that often hide early value. Use this bettor-first guide to shop lines, spot matchup edges, and build your card before limits rise on Saturday.

Key Week 4 storylines

Prime time in Miami: No. 4 Miami hosts Florida under the ABC lights—speed on speed and a QB duel with national juice.

No. 4 Miami hosts Florida under the ABC lights—speed on speed and a QB duel with national juice. Ranked vs. ranked in the Big Ten: No. 9 Illinois visits No. 19 Indiana in Bloomington with a short home number.

No. 9 Illinois visits No. 19 Indiana in Bloomington with a short home number. Utes vs. Red Raiders in Salt Lake: Utah’s front vs. Tech’s tempo—opened near a field goal and remains tight.

Utah’s front vs. Tech’s tempo—opened near a field goal and remains tight. Blue blood watch: No. 3 LSU draws an in-state FCS (often off the board); No. 8 Texas and No. 6 Oregon are monster chalk at home.

No. 3 LSU draws an in-state FCS (often off the board); No. 8 Texas and No. 6 Oregon are monster chalk at home. Poll context: Ohio State (No. 1) and Penn State (No. 2) are idle; Miami climbs to No. 4; Notre Dame stabilizes in the mid-20s.

Week 4 odds (Bovada, as of Sept 15, 2025 — lines move)

Format: Spread | Total (O/U)

Thursday, Sept 18

Rice at Charlotte — RICE -3.5 | 42.0

Friday, Sept 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — OKST -12 | 55.0

Iowa at Rutgers — IOWA -3 | 45.5

Saturday, Sept 20 — AP Top 25 games

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah — UTAH -4.0 | 57.0

Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon — ORE -35.0 | 57.0

Kent State at No. 7 Florida State — FSU -43.5 | 55.0

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma — OU -7.0 | 48.5

Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss — MISS -12.5 | 60.5

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska — MICH -2.5 | 44.5

Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame — ND -26.5 | 53.0

Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech — GT -24.0 | 52.0

Florida at No. 4 Miami — MIA -7.5 | 52.0

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana — IND -4.0 | 52.5

Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt — VAN -26.5 | 53.5

SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU — OFF (FCS opponent; odds may post late)

(FCS opponent; odds may post late) Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas — TEX -41.0 | 51.5

UAB at No. 15 Tennessee — TENN -39.0 | 67.0

Michigan State at No. 25 USC — USC -16.5 | 56.5

🏈 Bet Week 4 Now 🙌🏼

“Who’s the public betting?” — Week 4 Snapshot (line movement)

Open → Current; movement direction inferred from spread shift.

Thursday, Sept 18

Rice at Charlotte: RICE -6.5 → -3.5 — moved toward Charlotte.

Friday, Sept 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State: OKST -14.5 → -12.5 — moved toward Tulsa.

OKST — moved toward Tulsa. Iowa at Rutgers: IOWA -1.5 → -2.5 — moved toward Iowa.

Saturday, Sept 20 (selected Top-25 & key games)

Florida at Miami: MIA -8.5 → -7.5 — moved toward Florida (dog).

MIA — moved toward Florida (dog). Illinois at Indiana: IND -3 → -4.5 — added lean to Indiana (favorite).

IND — added lean to Indiana (favorite). Temple at Georgia Tech: GT -22.5 → -24.5 — moved toward Georgia Tech (favorite).

GT — moved toward Georgia Tech (favorite). Texas Tech at Utah: -3.5 holding with juice shade to Utah.

with juice shade to Utah. Oregon State at Oregon: ORE -26.5 → -35.5 — strong move toward Oregon.

ORE — strong move toward Oregon. UAB at Tennessee: TENN -41.5 → -39.5 — moved toward UAB (dog).

TENN — moved toward UAB (dog). Purdue at Notre Dame: ND -30.5 → -26.5 — moved toward Purdue (dog).

ND — moved toward Purdue (dog). Michigan at Nebraska: MICH -3.5 → -2.5 — moved toward Nebraska (dog).

MICH — moved toward Nebraska (dog). Kent State at Florida State: steady near -44.5.

Additional movers to note (non-Top-25 but TV-visible)

SMU at TCU: TCU -4 → -7 — moved toward TCU.

TCU — moved toward TCU. BYU at East Carolina: BYU -9.5 → -7 — moved toward ECU (dog).

BYU — moved toward ECU (dog). UNLV at Miami (OH): UNLV -4.5 → -2.5 — moved toward Miami (OH).

UNLV — moved toward Miami (OH). North Carolina at UCF: UCF -3.5 → -6.5 — steady lean to UCF.

Live splits & movement: College Football Public Betting Chart → TheSpread

Full Week 4 schedule (Top 25 + Thu/Fri) — TV & streaming (ET)

Thursday, Sept 18

Rice at Charlotte — 7:30 PM (ESPN)

Friday, Sept 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State — 7:30 PM (ESPN)

(ESPN) Iowa at Rutgers — 8:00 PM (FOX)

Saturday, Sept 20

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah — 12:00 PM (FOX)

(FOX) Oregon State at No. 6 Oregon — 3:00 PM

Kent State at No. 7 Florida State — 3:30 PM (ACCN)

(ACCN) No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma — 3:30 PM (ABC)

(ABC) Tulane at No. 13 Ole Miss — 3:30 PM (ESPN)

(ESPN) No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska — 3:30 PM (CBS / Paramount+)

(CBS / Paramount+) Purdue at No. 24 Notre Dame — 3:30 PM (NBC / Peacock)

(NBC / Peacock) Temple at No. 18 Georgia Tech — 4:30 PM (The CW)

(The CW) Florida at No. 4 Miami — 7:30 PM (ABC)

(ABC) No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana — 7:30 PM (NBC)

(NBC) Georgia State at No. 20 Vanderbilt — 7:30 PM (ESPNU)

(ESPNU) SE Louisiana at No. 3 LSU — 7:45 PM (SEC Network)

(SEC Network) Sam Houston at No. 8 Texas — 8:00 PM (ESPN+/SECN+)

(ESPN+/SECN+) UAB at No. 15 Tennessee — 4:45 PM (SECN)

(SECN) Michigan State at No. 25 USC — 8:00 PM (Network TBA)

Matchup quick hits & angles

FLA @ MIA: Miami’s vertical shots plus defensive havoc vs. a Florida secondary that’s been leaky—laying TD-ish at home is justified; watch -7/-7.5.

Miami’s vertical shots plus defensive havoc vs. a Florida secondary that’s been leaky—laying TD-ish at home is justified; watch -7/-7.5. ILL @ IU: Market respect to Hoosiers at home; explosive plays likely decide a tight Big Ten tilt.

Market respect to Hoosiers at home; explosive plays likely decide a tight Big Ten tilt. TTU @ UTAH: Utes’ pass rush vs. Tech’s pace—solid teaser/ML parlay candidate if this dips under 3.

Utes’ pass rush vs. Tech’s pace—solid teaser/ML parlay candidate if this dips under 3. AUB @ OU: Short favorite with defensive edge; totals market holding high-40s.

Short favorite with defensive edge; totals market holding high-40s. KENT @ FSU: Massive number; Noles often rotate early—first-half spreads can offer cleaner angles.

Massive number; Noles often rotate early—first-half spreads can offer cleaner angles. MSU @ USC: Trojans’ perimeter speed vs. Spartans’ secondary—favorite inflated but correlated with over scenarios.

Trojans’ perimeter speed vs. Spartans’ secondary—favorite inflated but correlated with over scenarios. ORST @ ORE: Blowout profile; Ducks’ QB efficiency suggests alt-spreads are viable.

Responsible wagering

Set limits, shop numbers, and never chase steam. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (U.S.) or visit ncpgambling.org for resources.

Affiliate disclosure

Some outbound links may be affiliate links. If you sign up or deposit through them, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you.