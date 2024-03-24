Yale vs. San Diego State NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

The Yale vs. San Diego State matchup will close out the second round of the NCAA Tournament at 9:40 p.m. ET on Sunday night. With the Aztecs listed as 5.5-point favorites and the total sitting at 128.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Spokane, WA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

837 Yale Bulldogs (+5.5) vs. 838 San Diego State Aztecs (-5.5); o/u 128.5

9:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena, Spokane, WA

TV: TBS

Yale vs. San Diego State: Public Bettors Taking the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing San Diego State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Bulldogs win Thriller over Auburn

Yale (23-9) won a thriller over the Tigers in Friday’s first round game. John Poulakidas scored 28 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to lead the Bulldogs. Six of Poulakidas’ field goals came from three-point range, which ties the most by an Ivy Leaguer in the NCAA Tournament, and 16 of his points came in the second half.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10, 68-58, with 7:27 remaining. Yale, though, fought back and a Poulakidas three-pointer put them in front, 73-72, with 2:10 left. Yale never relinquished the lead, but there were some anxious moments in the final seconds. Auburn had a chance to tie with under 10 seconds left, but Samson Aletan blocked Jaylin Williams’ shot. The rebound deflected to K.D. Johnson, whose desperation three-pointer as the final horn sounded missed.

LeDee has Overwhelming Presence vs. UAB

Jaedon LeDee ended with 32 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-10 FT), eight rebounds, one block and one steal over 35 minutes during Friday’s 69-65 victory over UAB. LeDee was the central factor in Yaxel Lendeborg, Javian Davis and Christian Coleman all being in foul trouble Friday. Stripping UAB’s frontcourt of its most impactful players helped fuel his efficient outing, which marked his 15th contest with double-digit free-throw attempts this season. LeDee is booming to 28.3 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 34.0 minutes across this last four games.

Yale vs. San Diego State CBB Betting Trends

Under is 5-2 in Aztecs last 7 NCAA Tournament games

Under is 4-1 in Aztecs last 5 NCAA Tournament games as an underdog

Over is 5-2 in Bulldogs last 7 overall

Under is 9-4 in Bulldogs last 13 neutral site games

Yale vs. San Diego State CBB Prediction:

Take Yale. The Bulldogs are 15-5 against the spread in their last 20 games overall, are 12-4 against the number in their last 16 games coming off a win and are 7-3 in their last 10 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600. On the other side, the Aztecs are just 1-6 against the spread in their last seven games overall, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games coming off a win and are 1-6 at the betting window in their last seven games versus a team with a winning percentage above .600.

Yale vs. San Diego State College Hoops Prediction: YALE BULLDOGS +5.5