Yale vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Yale Bulldogs from Allen Fieldhouse at 7:00 ET on Friday night. The Jayhawks are listed as 15.5-point home favorites, while the total is sitting at 142.5 points, what is the smart play from Lawrence? Keep reading for our Yale vs. Kansas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

863 Yale Bulldogs (+15.5) at 864 Kansas Jayhawks (-15.5); o/u 142.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, December 22, 2023

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Yale vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 83% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Yale Bulldogs Notes

Yale improved to 7-5 after their 73-66 win against Quinnipiac on December 11th. Danny Wolf recorded a double-double in the victory. Wolf scored 22 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Yale now travels to face the #2 Jayhawks.

Kansas Jayhawks Notes

Kansas moved to 10-1 after beating Indiana 75-71 on December 16th. Kevin McCullar Jr. scored 21 points for the KU in the win, despite going 3/11 from the floor. McCullar was 13/16 from the free throw line. The Jayhawks will look for their seventh straight win as they host Yale.

Yale vs. Kansas CBB Betting Trends

Yale is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Kansas is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 7 of the last 10 games for the Jayhawks.

Yale vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

Yale is in search of their third straight win, while the Jayhawks are looking for their seventh in a row.

Take Yale here. The Bulldogs are going to be a force in the IVY league this season. Danny Wolf and Matt Knowling make up a legit frontcourt for the Bulldogs. They also more than capable guards who can knock down shots from the perimeter. Kansas full focus might not be there, as it has been a big dose of primetime games for the Jayhawks in November/December. This is Yale’s biggest game of the season, and they will be fully ready as they come into Allen Fieldhouse.

Yale vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Yale +15.5