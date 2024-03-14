Xavier vs. UConn Big East Tournament Betting Odds & Predictions

Is 14.5 points too much to lay with the No. 1 Huskies when they take on the Musketeers in Thursday afternoon’s Big East Conference Tournament? Or will they roll in this Xavier vs. UConn matchup at 12:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

743 Xavier Musketeers (+14.5) vs. 744 UConn Huskies (-14.5); o/u 148.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 14, 2024

Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

TV: FS1

Xavier vs. UConn: Bettors all over Huskies

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing UConn when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Ciani to Miss Rest of Season for Xavier

Sasa Ciani (leg) is out for the remainder of Xavier’s 2023-24 season, SB Nation reports. Xavier’s team will not have its secondary center during the 2024 Big East Tournament. As for Ciani, his injured leg ideally recovers before the Musketeers begin their 2024-25 season.

Spencer Coasts to 25 Points vs. Villanova

Cam Spencer finished with 25 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 36 minutes during Saturday’s 78-54 victory over Villanova. The Huskies entered halftime up 11 points and never looked back, growing the lead throughout the second half. Spencer’s game-high 25 points matched his season-high, while representing his seventh game with at least 20 points across 28 starts on the campaign. Spencer hasn’t exceeded 14 shot attempts in any game this season, but he is still delivering an excellent 15.2 points per game on 45.9/44.6/91.7 percent efficiency.

Xavier vs. UConn CBB Betting Trends

Under is 8-3 in Bulldogs last 11 neutral site games as an underdog

Under is 8-0-1 in Bulldogs last 9 overall

Over is 8-1 in Musketeers last 9 neutral site games as a favorite

Over is 13-6 in Musketeers last 19 neutral site games

Xavier vs. UConn CBB Prediction:

Take UConn. The Huskies are 20-11 against the spread on the season, which includes an 8-2 ATS mark over their last 10 games. The Musketeers, meanwhile, are just 2-8 at the betting window in their last 10 contests and are an average 16-15 ATS overall. Despite laying a big number today, UConn should roll to straight up and ATS victories.

Xavier vs. UConn College Hoops Prediction: UCONN HUSKIES -14.5