Xavier vs. Texas Prediction: Over best bet on board?

The Xavier Musketeers (21-11) are set to face the Texas Longhorns (19-15) in the NCAA Tournament First Four on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. The game will be held at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio, with tip-off scheduled for 9:10 p.m. ET. The matchup will be televised nationally on truTV. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Xavier vs. Texas matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

9:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 19, 2025

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

Xavier vs. Texas Public Betting: Bettors Leaning towards Horns

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Texas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Team Overviews

Xavier Musketeers: Xavier enters the tournament with momentum, having won seven of their last eight games. A significant boost for the Musketeers is the return of leading scorer Zach Freemantle, who had been sidelined due to injury. Freemantle’s presence adds depth and experience to Xavier’s lineup. Additionally, playmaking guard Ryan Conwell has been instrumental in their recent success, providing both scoring and assists.

Texas Longhorns: The Longhorns have experienced a mixed season, with recent struggles resulting in eight losses over their last twelve games. Inconsistency and high foul rates have been areas of concern for Texas. However, the team has recently regained health, offering coach Rodney Terry more flexibility with lineups. Tramon Mark’s potential role at point guard could be pivotal in this matchup. ​

Betting Odds and Predictions

According to oddsmakers from Bovada.lv, Xavier is favored by 2.5 points. Analysts attribute this to the Musketeers’ recent form and the return of key players. Texas’ recent struggles and inconsistency contribute to their underdog status in this matchup. ​

Key Factors to Watch

Zach Freemantle’s Impact: His return could significantly influence Xavier’s offensive and defensive strategies.​

Texas’ Guard Play: The performance of Tramon Mark at point guard may dictate the Longhorns’ offensive flow.

Foul Management: Texas’ ability to minimize fouls could be crucial against a Xavier team adept at capitalizing on free-throw opportunities.

Xavier vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

I love the over. In Texas’ last 10 games, the over is 9-1. That includes an over streak of three consecutive. While not as profitable, the over is also 7-3 in Xavier’s last 10 games entering play tonight. The 151.5-point total is a decent hurdle to overcome, but I see these two teams combining for enough points to get over said hurdle.

Xavier vs. Texas Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5