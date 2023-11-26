Wyoming vs. Texas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Texas Longhorns will host the Wyoming Cowboys from the Moody Center at 3:00 ET Sunday afternoon. The Longhorns are listed as 16.0-point home favorites, and the total is at 144.5 points what is the best bet from Austin? Keep reading for our Wyoming vs. Texas prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

717 Wyoming Cowboys (+16.0) at 718 Texas Longhorns (-16.0); o/u 144.5

3:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, November 26, 2023

Moody Center, Austin, TX

Wyoming vs. Texas Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing Wyoming when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wyoming Cowboys Notes

Wyoming improved to 3-1 after their 78-71 win against the Furman Paladins on Sunday. Sam Griffin scored 26 points on 11/19 from the field in the victory. Griffin is now averaging over 20 ppg for the Cowboys across the first four games.

Texas Longhorns Notes

Texas dropped to 4-1 after Monday’s 81-71 loss versus the UConn Huskies last Monday from MSG. Dillon Mitchell had a strong game against the Huskies, scoring 21 points on 9/12 from the field for the Horns.

Wyoming vs. Texas CBB Betting Trends

Texas is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games.

Wyoming is 2-2 ATS to open the season.

The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for Texas.

Wyoming vs. Texas CBB Prediction:

Wyoming improved to 3-1 after picking up a nice win versus Furman, while Texas dropped their first game of the year against UConn last game out.

Take the over here. Texas and Wyoming are both averaging nearly 80 ppg in a small sample size this year. Both teams have great guard play, that are more than capable of knocking down the long ball. We may see somewhat of a slow start as Wyoming and Texas have nearly had a week off, however the offenses will find their groove and push this game over the total.

Wyoming vs. Texas College Hoops Prediction: Over 144.5