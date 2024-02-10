Wisconsin vs. Rutgers CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 11 Wisconsin heads to New Jersey to face unranked Rutgers on Saturday afternoon at 12:00 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can the Badgers cover the 4-point spread as road favorites? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Rutgers prediction.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 16-7 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-11-1 ATS this season.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are 12-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-11 ATS this season.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Matchup & Betting Odds

601 Wisconsin Badgers (-4) vs. 602 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (+4); o/u 129.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 10, 2024

Jersey Mike’s Arena, Piscataway, NJ

TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 80% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers guard Kamari McGee won’t play against the Scarlet Knights on Saturday. He’s working his way back from a right foot injury. McGee is averaging 1.4 points per game in 6.9 minutes per contest this season.

Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl posted a complete stat line in his team’s 72-68 road loss to Michigan on Wednesday night. In that game, the senior from Lakeville, Minnesota notched 12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, and 3 steals. Wahl is second on the team in scoring with 11.7 points per game this season.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights Game Notes

Rutgers guard Austin Williams missed the club’s last game with an undisclosed injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s home tilt with Wisconsin. Williams is averaging 4.9 points and 3.0 rebounds per game in 17.9 minutes per contest spanning 17 games this season.

Scarlet Knights forward Mawot Mag was terrific in his team’s 56-53 road win over Maryland on Tuesday night. The senior from Melbourne, Australia racked up 15 points and 3 rebounds while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 3 of 3 from the charity stripe. Mag is fourth on the team in scoring with 9.6 points per game this season.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 3-1-1 ATS in their last 5 games against Rutgers.

The Badgers are 38-36-4 ATS as the road team since the start of the 2017 season.

The under is 16-6 in Rutgers’ games this season. That’s the third-highest under percentage in the country.

The over is 13-10 in Wisconsin’s games this season.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction:

Wisconsin is in desperate need of a win on Saturday. The Badgers have lost three straight games. Two of those losses were understandable (at Nebraska, home for Purdue), but one was not (at 8-15 Michigan). Luckily for Wisconsin, they are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against Rutgers and 3-2 straight up against the Scarlet Knights in their last 5 matchups.

Rutgers is coming off of back-to-back road wins over Michigan and Maryland. Those schools are a combined 8-16 straight-up in conference play this season. Wisconsin is 8-4 straight up in Big Ten play this year and the Badgers are clinging to the #3 spot in the conference as the final month of the season begins on Saturday. I think the Badgers need this game more, which will lead to them playing better than they’ve played over their last 3 outings. I’m laying the points with Wisconsin on the road in this one.

Wisconsin vs. Rutgers CBB Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS -4