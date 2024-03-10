Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the No. 3 Boilermakers take care of business as a home favorite on Sunday when they host the Badgers at 12:30 p.m. ET? Or is there a better bet in tonight’s Wisconsin vs. Purdue matchup on FOX?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

803 Wisconsin Badgers (+9.5) at 804 Purdue Boilermakers (-9.5); o/u 147.5

12:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 10, 2024

Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: FOX

Wisconsin vs. Purdue: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 66% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lindsey Unavailable Sunday

Isaac Lindsey is listed as out for Sunday’s game against Purdue with an undisclosed injury, Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Lindsey missed time in January with an upper-body injury and time in February with a lower-body injury, but it’s unclear what’s keeping him off the court for the regular-season finale. The 6-foot-4 guard has been a bit player for Wisconsin when available, appearing in 16 contests while averaging 3.7 minutes.

Loyer Productive in Win

Fletcher Loyer finished Tuesday’s 77-71 victory over Illinois with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes. Loyer cashed in 6-of-12 looks from the field, closing with 16 points, three rebounds and five assists during Tuesday’s win over the Fighting Illini. The 6-foot-4 sophomore has started in all 29 games this season, averaging 10.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 0.8 steals on 26.2 minutes per game. Loyer has been lights out from beyond the arc this season, converting on 41.7 percent of his attempts from deep (four attempts per game).

Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Boilermakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games following a straight up win

Badgers are 1-9 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Boilermakers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Badgers are 5-16 ATS in their last 21 road games

Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 21-6-1 in the Boilermakers’ last 28 home games, is 4-1 in their last five games as a favorite and is 15-5-1 in their last 21 home games versus an opponent with a losing road record. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Badgers’ last five road games, is 16-5 in their last 21 games overall and is 6-2 in their last eight games versus a team with a winning record.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: OVER 147.5