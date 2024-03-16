Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Wisconsin and Purdue both remain in Minneapolis to face each other on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament. The game is at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Can Purdue cover the 6.5-point spread as neutral site favorites? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Purdue prediction.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 21-12 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 15-17-1 ATS this season.

The Purdue Boilermakers are 29-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 16-14-2 ATS this season.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Matchup & Betting Odds

609 Wisconsin Badgers (+6.5) vs. 610 Purdue Boilermakers (-6.5); o/u 142.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 16, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

TV: CBS

Wisconsin vs. Purdue Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 73% of public bettors are currently backing Purdue when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr had a monster game in his team’s 70-61 win over Northwestern on Friday. In that contest, the Rockford, Illinois native poured in 30 points and pulled down 6 rebounds. Storr was efficient from the field as he made 10 of 16 field goal attempts, 3 of 5 three-point tries, and 7 of 8 foul shots in the victory.

Badgers forward Steven Crowl was also solid in his team’s Big Ten tournament quarterfinal win on Friday. The 7-foot junior recorded 19 points, 7 rebounds, and 3 assists while shooting 8 of 12 from the field and 3 of 5 from long range in his team’s triumph. Crowl is third on the team in scoring with 11.0 points per game this season.

Purdue Boilermakers Game Notes

Boilermakers guard Braden Smith is questionable to play on Saturday due to a right leg injury. Smith is one of Purdue’s most important perimeter players as he’s averaging 13.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 7.2 assists per game this year.

Purdue center Zach Edey registered a double-double in his team’s quarterfinal win over Michigan State on Friday. In that game, the 7’4” senior from Toronto supplied 29 points, 12 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocked shots. Edey leads the nation in scoring this season with 24.2 points per game and is third in the country in rebounding with 11.7 boards per game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 games against Purdue.

The Badgers are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall.

Purdue is 2-6 ATS in their last 8 games overall.

Purdue is 1-6 ATS in conference tournament games since the start of the 2021 season.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

After looking lost for much of the second half of the season, it appears that Wisconsin is getting dialed in at just the right time. The Badgers have won their two games in the Big Ten Tournament by an average of 20 points per contest. Wisconsin has been shooting well from deep in that same span as the Badgers have converted 26 of 47 three-point attempts, which is good for a 55.3% clip.

Purdue’s Braden Smith hyperextended his right knee during the second half of the Boilermakers game against Michigan State on Friday. He left the game and eventually returned, but was seen icing his right leg in the locker room after the game. His status is worth monitoring all the way up to game time.

Teamwise, Purdue is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games against Wisconsin, and I think the Badgers’ three-point shooters continue to stay hot in this semifinal matchup on Saturday. That’s why I’m taking Wisconsin and the points in this game.

Wisconsin vs. Purdue CBB Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS +6.5