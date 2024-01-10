Close Menu
    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State

    The Ohio State Buckeyes will host the Wisconsin Badgers from the Value City Arena at 8:30 ET on Wednesday. The Buckeyes are listed as 1.5-point favorites, and the total is at 137.5 points what is the best play from Columbus? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Ohio State prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    725 Wisconsin Badgers (+1.5) at 726 Ohio State Buckeyes (-1.5); o/u 137.5

    8:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, January 10, 2024

    Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 89% of public bettors are currently backing Ohio State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Wisconsin Badgers Notes

    Wisconsin improved to 11-3 after defeating Nebraska 88-72 this past Saturday. Tyler Wahl led the Badgers in scoring with 17 points on 6/10 from the floor. The Badgers will look for their fifth straight victory on Wednesday.

    Ohio State Buckeyes Notes

    Ohio State dropped to 12-3 after losing to Indiana on January 6th. Jamison Battle scored 17 points in the loss. The Buckeyes will need to be much better if they want to knock off #15 Wisconsin.

    Wisconsin is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Ohio State is 3-7 ATS in their last 10 home games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Buckeyes.

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State CBB Prediction:

    Wisconsin is in search of their fifth straight victory, while Ohio State looks to get back in the win column on Wednesday.

    Take the Buckeyes. Ohio State should be better at home after a lackluster performance at IU over the weekend. The Buckeyes are 8-1 at home this season, while the Badgers are just 1-2 on the road. Ohio State can shoot the basketball, averaging nearly 9 3’s per game. I think we see a complete game from OSU on Wednesday night and they grab a big home win.

    Wisconsin vs. Ohio State College Hoops Prediction: Ohio State -1.5

