Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will host the Wisconsin Badgers from Pinnacle Bank Arena at 8:30 ET on Thursday night. The Badgers are listed as 1.0-point road favorites, and the total is at 144.5 points what is the best play from Lincoln? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Nebraska prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

789 Wisconsin Badgers (-1.0) at 790 Nebraska Cornhuskers (+1.0); o/u 144.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 1, 2024

Lincoln Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Nebraska when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Wisconsin improved to 16-4 after defeating Michigan State 81-66 on January 26th. AJ Storr scored 28 points in the victory on 9/17 from the floor. The #6 Badgers will look to continue their winning ways.

Nebraska Cornhuskers Notes

Nebraska dropped to 15-6 after losing to Nebraska last Saturday by 22 points. C.J. Wilcher scored 14 points off the bench to led the Cornhuskers. Nebraska will need to be much better on Thursday, as Wilcher was the only Cornhusker to reach double-figures in points.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Nebraska is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 9 of the last 10 games for the Badgers.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska CBB Prediction:

Wisconsin looks for their fourth straight victory, while Nebraska looks to get back into the win column.

Take Nebraska. The Cornhuskers are excellent at home, holding a 13-1 home record. I fully expect them to bounce back from their poor performance last Saturday. Wisconsin has a big game with Purdue on Saturday, this feels like a spot they overlook the Cornhuskers. Nebraska grabs a much-needed ranked home victory on Thursday night.

Wisconsin vs. Nebraska College Hoops Prediction: Nebraska +1