    NCAAB Articles

    Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

    With the total sitting at 141.5 and the spread at 4.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Wisconsin vs. Minnesota matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    625 Wisconsin Badgers (-4.5) at 626 Minnesota Golden Gophers (+4.5); o/u 141.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, January 23, 2024

    Williams Arena, Minneapolis, MN

    TV: BTN

    Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Public Bettors Slightly Favor Badgers

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Klesmit Posts Season-High 26 Points

    Max Klesmit posted 26 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), one assist and two steals across 30 minutes during Friday’s 91-79 victory over Indiana. Klesmit set a new season-high for the second time in a week, converting 8-of-11 looks from the field on route to a 26-point finish against the Hoosiers.

    The 6-foot-4 junior has been on fire across Wisconsin’s last four games, averaging 19.5 points, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals on a 68.4/70.0/92.3 shooting line. Klesmit has demonstrated a unique ability to take over when the defense focuses in too heavily on other scoring options, taking advantage of open looks from the perimeter. Fantasy managers should view the junior guard as a boom or bust option moving forward, with Klesmit failing to reach six points in eight outings this season.

    Hawkins Game-Time Decision on Tuesday

    Elijah Hawkins (ankle) is a game-time decision for Minnesota’s game Tuesday against Wisconsin, according to Marcus Fuller of the Minneapolis Star Tribune. Hawkins will reportedly “do everything he can to put himself in position” to be available Tuesday. This is a promising start, as his updated status offers at least a possibility of him being available against Wisconsin. Ideally for Hawkins’ fantasy managers, his availability becomes apparent when the Big Ten Conference releases its updated injury report Tuesday.

    Golden Gophers are 17-4-1 ATS in their last 22 home games

    Golden Gophers are 20-6-1 ATS in their last 27 games overall

    Badgers are 5-1-1 ATS in their last 7 games overall

    Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Golden Gophers’ last five games as a favorite, is 4-1 in their last five home games and are 9-2 in their last 11 games following a loss. On the other side, the over is 5-1 in the Badgers’ last six games overall, is 5-0 in their last five games as a favorite and are 24-11-1 in their last 36 road games versus a team with a winning home record.

