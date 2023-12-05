Wisconsin vs. Michigan State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

No. 23 Wisconsin will take on Big Ten foe Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. With the Badgers cover as a 5.5-point road underdog or is there a better bet in Tuesday night’s Wisconsin vs. Michigan State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

611 Wisconsin Badgers (+5.5) at 612 Michigan State Spartans (-5.5); o/u 131.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Steven Crowl notched 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 75-64 win over Marquette.

Crowl was nearly perfect in the Badgers’ win over the Golden Eagles, converting 5-of-6 attempts from the field, posting 16 rebounds and eight rebounds (including four offensive rebounds) in a statement win. The 7-foot junior continues to prove to be a valuable frontcourt asset, particularly when matched up against smaller paint defenders. Crowl, who is currently averaging 11.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, two assists and 0.6 steals on 28.3 minutes per game, will look to help a surging Badgers’ program maintain their positive momentum into Tuesday’s conference opener against the Spartans.

Michigan State Spartans Notes

Jaden Akins accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday’s 86-55 victory over Georgia Southern.

Akins converted 6-of-10 attempts from the field, closing with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Eagles. The 6-foot-4 junior has been a consistent scoring presence for the Spartans, averaging 10.7 points (on 40.5/29.0/75.0 shooting splits), 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 26.4 minutes per game. Akins and the Spartans will look to retain their newfound momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 5 games on the road

The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Wisconsin’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Michigan State

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Michigan State’s last 5 games at home

Michigan State is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Wisconsin

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

Take the under, which is a perfect 6-0 in the Spartans’ last six games overall. It is also 4-0 in the Spartans’ last four games as a home favorite, is 16-5 in their last 21 home games and is 4-0 in Michigan State’s last four games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Badgers’ last four games coming off a win and is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog.

Wisconsin vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 131.5