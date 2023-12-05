Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Wisconsin vs. Michigan State College Hoops Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy Updated:No Comments
    wisconsin vs. michigan state

    No. 23 Wisconsin will take on Big Ten foe Michigan State at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock. With the Badgers cover as a 5.5-point road underdog or is there a better bet in Tuesday night’s Wisconsin vs. Michigan State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    611 Wisconsin Badgers (+5.5) at 612 Michigan State Spartans (-5.5); o/u 131.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

    Breslin Center, East Lansing, MI

    Wisconsin vs. Michigan State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Michigan State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Wisconsin Badgers Notes

    Steven Crowl notched 16 points (5-6 FG, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Saturday’s 75-64 win over Marquette.

    Crowl was nearly perfect in the Badgers’ win over the Golden Eagles, converting 5-of-6 attempts from the field, posting 16 rebounds and eight rebounds (including four offensive rebounds) in a statement win. The 7-foot junior continues to prove to be a valuable frontcourt asset, particularly when matched up against smaller paint defenders. Crowl, who is currently averaging 11.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, two assists and 0.6 steals on 28.3 minutes per game, will look to help a surging Badgers’ program maintain their positive momentum into Tuesday’s conference opener against the Spartans.

    Michigan State Spartans Notes

    Jaden Akins accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Tuesday’s 86-55 victory over Georgia Southern.

    Akins converted 6-of-10 attempts from the field, closing with 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a win over the Eagles. The 6-foot-4 junior has been a consistent scoring presence for the Spartans, averaging 10.7 points (on 40.5/29.0/75.0 shooting splits), 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals on 26.4 minutes per game. Akins and the Spartans will look to retain their newfound momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with Wisconsin.

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Wisconsin’s last 5 games on the road

    The over/under has gone UNDER in 4 of Wisconsin’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Michigan State

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Michigan State’s last 5 games at home

    Michigan State is 15-2 SU in its last 17 games when playing at home against Wisconsin

    Wisconsin vs. Michigan State CBB Prediction:

    Take the under, which is a perfect 6-0 in the Spartans’ last six games overall. It is also 4-0 in the Spartans’ last four games as a home favorite, is 16-5 in their last 21 home games and is 4-0 in Michigan State’s last four games as a favorite. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Badgers’ last four games coming off a win and is 6-1 in their last seven games as an underdog.

    Wisconsin vs. Michigan State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 131.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com