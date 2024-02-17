Wisconsin vs. Iowa CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 20 Wisconsin heads to Iowa to face the unranked Hawkeyes on Saturday afternoon at 2:15 PM ET on the Big Ten Network. Can the Hawkeyes cover the 1.5-point spread as home underdogs? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Iowa prediction.

The Wisconsin Badgers are 17-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-13-1 ATS this season.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are 14-11 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-16 ATS this season.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Matchup & Betting Odds

655 Wisconsin Badgers (-1.5) vs. 656 Iowa Hawkeyes (+1.5); o/u 151.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA

TV: Big Ten Network

Wisconsin vs. Iowa Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Wisconsin when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Game Notes

Badgers guard John Blackwell missed the team’s last two games with a hip injury, and he’s officially listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with the Hawkeyes. Blackwell is averaging 7.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 17.5 minutes per contest for Wisconsin this season.

Wisconsin guard AJ Storr produced a double-double in his club’s much-needed 62-54 home win over Ohio State on Tuesday night. In that game, Storr scored 14 points and pulled down a team-high 12 rebounds. AJ Storr leads Wisconsin in scoring this season with 16.3 points per game.

Iowa Hawkeyes Tide Game Notes

Iowa forward Payton Sandfort played well in his team’s 78-66 road loss to Maryland on Wednesday night. The 6’7” junior from Waukee, Iowa had 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. He made 7 of 16 shots from the field, 3 of 9 long-range attempts, and 2 of 3 free throw tries in the defeat.

Hawkeyes guard Tony Perkins struggled with his shot on Wednesday, but he contributed in other ways. Perkins recorded 9 points, 8 rebounds, 1 steal, and 1 block. Despite the low scoring output, Perkins is still averaging a team-high 15.4 points per contest in 2023-24.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 7-1-2 ATS in their last 10 games against Iowa.

The Badgers are 10-6 ATS after a win this season.

Iowa is 4-6 ATS after a loss this season.

Iowa is 1-3 ATS against ranked opponents this season.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa CBB Prediction:

After losing 4 conference games outright in a row, Wisconsin appears to have gotten back on track with a 62-54 home win over Ohio State on Tuesday. Before that 4-game skid, Wisconsin had won 15 of 17 games straight up. The Badgers are still a good team as they are ranked 18th in adjusted efficiency margin according to Kenpom.com. The Hawkeyes are 59th in the nation in that same metric.

Iowa has been poor against the number all season. The Hawkeyes are 5-9 ATS as the home team and 3-7 ATS as an underdog this season. What’s worse, Iowa will have the rest disadvantage in this contest. The Hawkeyes are 2-7 ATS with the rest disadvantage this season, while the Badgers are 4-3 ATS with the rest advantage in 2023-24. I think Wisconsin will keep the ball rolling and win this game by a basket or more in Iowa City on Saturday afternoon.

Wisconsin vs. Iowa CBB Prediction: WISCONSIN BADGERS -1.5