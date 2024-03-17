Wisconsin vs. Illinois Big 10 Betting Odds & Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will face the Illinois Fighting Illini in the finals of Big 10 tournament from Bridgestone Arena at 3:30 ET on Sunday afternoon. The Illini are listed as 3.5-point favorites, and the total is at 148 points, what is the smart play? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Illinois prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

649 Wisconsin Badgers (+3.5) at 650 Illinois Fighting Illini (-3.5); o/u 148

3:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 17, 2024

Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Wisconsin Bagers Notes

Wisconsin advanced to the finals after knocking off Purdue in overtime 76-75 on Saturday. Chucky Hepburn scored 22 points on 9/12 from the floor. The Badgers look to avenge their regular season loss to the Illini in the finals of the Big 10 tournament.

Illinois Fighting Illini Notes

Illinois rallied to beat Nebraska by double digits second semi-final game yesterday. Terrance Shannon was unstoppable after scoring 40 points on 11/22 attempts. The Illini look to claim the Big 10 title on Sunday afternoon.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Illinois is 5-5 ATS in its last 10 games.

The total has gone over in 8 of the last 10 games for the Badgers

Wisconsin vs. Illinois CBB Prediction:

Take Wisconsin. It looks like the Badgers have found there form again after struggling late in the regular season. AJ Storr is becoming a star for the Badgers and they have plenty of great players around him. Illinois is a very good team and limiting Domask and Shannon will be the key in this matchup, this should be an excellent game, but we’ll roll with the underdog here.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois College Hoops Prediction: Wisconsin +3.5