Wisconsin vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Arizona Wildcats will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a top 25 matchup from the McKale Center at 3:15 Saturday afternoon. Arizona is listed as 10.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144 points, where is the value from the Tuscon? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Arizona prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

659 Wisconsin Badgers (+10.0) at 660 Arizona Wildcats (-10.0); o/u 144

3:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

McKale Center, Tuscon, AZ

Wisconsin vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Wisconsin Badgers Notes

Wisconsin picked up an impressive 70-57 road victory versus the Michigan State Spartans on December 5th. The Badgers led throughout the contest, led by AJ Storr who scored 22 points on 8/11 from the field. Wisconsin will look to keep their momentum going as they head to Tuscon to face the #1 ranked Arizona Wildcats.

Arizona Wildcats Notes

Arizona remained unbeaten after defeating Colgate one week ago 82-55. Caleb Love scored 14 points on 5/12 from the floor. Arizona will begin a tough stretch of games as they face Wisconsin, Purdue and Alabama in their upcoming 3-game window before Christmas.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

Arizona is 7-0 ATS in their first 7 games.

The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 games for Wisconsin.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

Wisconsin comes into the Tuscon winners of six straight with their latest two wins against Marquette and Michigan State. Arizona will play their first game as the #1 ranked team in the country on Saturday.

Arizona is the play here. Wisconsin has been awesome, but a letdown game is imminent and I think we see some regression against a very good Arizona team. The Wildcats are fully rested and have a week to prepare for the Badgers, while Wisconsin has to play Marquette, Michigan State and Arizona in a seven-day span. Arizona proves to the country that they are deserving of the #1 spot versus the Badgers.

Wisconsin vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Arizona -10