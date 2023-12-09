Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    Register / Login
    NCAAB Articles

    Wisconsin vs. Arizona College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy Updated:No Comments
    Wisconsin vs. Arizona

    The Arizona Wildcats will host the Wisconsin Badgers in a top 25 matchup from the McKale Center at 3:15 Saturday afternoon. Arizona is listed as 10.0-point favorites, and the total is at 144 points, where is the value from the Tuscon? Keep reading for our Wisconsin vs. Arizona prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    659 Wisconsin Badgers (+10.0) at 660 Arizona Wildcats (-10.0); o/u 144

    3:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 9, 2023

    McKale Center, Tuscon, AZ

    Wisconsin vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 77% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Wisconsin Badgers Notes

    Wisconsin picked up an impressive 70-57 road victory versus the Michigan State Spartans on December 5th. The Badgers led throughout the contest, led by AJ Storr who scored 22 points on 8/11 from the field. Wisconsin will look to keep their momentum going as they head to Tuscon to face the #1 ranked Arizona Wildcats.

    Arizona Wildcats Notes

    Arizona remained unbeaten after defeating Colgate one week ago 82-55. Caleb Love scored 14 points on 5/12 from the floor. Arizona will begin a tough stretch of games as they face Wisconsin, Purdue and Alabama in their upcoming 3-game window before Christmas.

    Wisconsin is 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Arizona is 7-0 ATS in their first 7 games.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 games for Wisconsin.

    Wisconsin vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

    Wisconsin comes into the Tuscon winners of six straight with their latest two wins against Marquette and Michigan State. Arizona will play their first game as the #1 ranked team in the country on Saturday.

    Arizona is the play here. Wisconsin has been awesome, but a letdown game is imminent and I think we see some regression against a very good Arizona team. The Wildcats are fully rested and have a week to prepare for the Badgers, while Wisconsin has to play Marquette, Michigan State and Arizona in a seven-day span. Arizona proves to the country that they are deserving of the #1 spot versus the Badgers.

    Wisconsin vs. Arizona College Hoops Prediction: Arizona -10

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com