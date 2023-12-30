Close Menu
    Wichita State vs. Kansas College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Wichita State vs. Kansas

    The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Wichita State Shockers from the T-Mobile Center at 4:00 ET on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks are listed as 13.0-point favorites, and the total is at 147 points, where is the value from Kansas City? Keep reading for our Wichita State vs. Kansas prediction.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    649 Wichita State Shockers (+13.0) at 650 Kansas Jayhawks (-13.0); o/u 147

    4:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

    T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

    Wichita State vs. Kansas Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Wichita State Shockers Notes

    Wichita State dropped to 8-4 after losing to Kansas State 69-60 on December 21st. Quincy Ballard led the Shockers in scoring with 13 points in the loss. Wichita State will need a better team if they want any chance of knocking off Kansas.

    Kansas Jayhawks Notes

    Kansas improved to 11-1 after defeating Yale at Allen Fieldhouse by 15 points on December 22nd. Despite being down 1 point at the half, Kansas outscored Yale 43-27 in the second half to grab the comfortable win. Kevin McCullar had an excellent game, scoring 34 points on 11/18 from the floor.

    Wichita State is 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games.

    Kansas is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games.

    The total has gone over in 6 of the last 10 games for the Shockers.

    Wichita State vs. Kansas CBB Prediction:

    Wichita State looks to get back in the win column, while Kansas is seeking their eighth straight victory.

    Give me the Jayhawks here. Wichita State doesn’t shoot the ball very well, they produce a lot of second chances, but I don’t expect to happen versus the Jayhawks. Kevin McCullar has been playing at a very high level and Hunter Dickinson is always tough to deal with. The Jayhawks have to many weapons for the Shockers to hang around in this game. Lay the number.

    Wichita State vs. Kansas College Hoops Prediction: Kansas -13

