West Virginia vs. Houston CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked West Virginia heads to Houston to face the #3 Cougars on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM ET on the Big 12 Network. Can the Cougars cover the 21-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our West Virginia vs. Houston prediction.

The West Virginia Mountaineers are 5-8 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 5-8 ATS this season.

The Houston Cougars are 13-0 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-5-1 ATS this season.

West Virginia vs. Houston Matchup & Betting Odds

655 West Virginia Mountaineers (+21) at 656 Houston Cougars (-21); o/u 134.5

2:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Houston Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 68% of public bettors are currently backing West Virginia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

West Virginia Mountaineers Game Notes

Mountaineers center Jesse Edwards will miss Saturday’s game with a wrist injury. He likely won’t be back for a few weeks. Edwards was one of West Virginia’s most important players before getting injured as he was putting up a stat line of 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game. The latter two figures lead the team.

Edwards will likely be replaced in the starting lineup by senior forward Akok Akok. Akok is averaging 4.0 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in 17.8 minutes per contest this season.

Houston Cougars Game Notes

Houston guard Terrance Arceneaux will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles. The 6’6” sophomore from Beaumont, Texas was averaging 5.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game before getting injured.

Cougars forward J’Wan Roberts missed his team’s last game with a quad injury, but he’s probable for Saturday’s clash with the Mountaineers. Roberts is averaging 7.5 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game in 22.3 minutes per contest for Houston this year.

West Virginia vs. Houston CBB Betting Trends

West Virginia is 16-12 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest since the start of last season.

The Mountaineers are 12-9 ATS after a loss since the start of last season.

Houston is 9-12 ATS in conference games since the start of last season.

Houston is 9-10 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the beginning of last season.

West Virginia vs. Houston CBB Prediction:

I think this line is too high. West Virginia hasn’t lost a game by more than 17 points all season. They have also been playing better since Montana State transfer guard Raequan Battle was allowed to play after initially being ruled ineligible. In just three games for the Mountaineers, Battle is averaging 27.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per contest. He gives West Virginia some much-needed scoring punch, which will come in handy against a great defensive team like Houston.

The Cougars have an average scoring margin of +26.5 points per game this season, but that’s been inflated by beating up on lesser teams. Houston is 13-0 straight up this season and of the major conference teams they’ve played, they’ve beaten Utah by 10, Xavier by 6, and Texas A&M by 4. The Cougars will almost surely win this game, but I don’t think it will be by 22 points or more. I’m taking West Virginia and the points.

West Virginia vs. Houston CBB Prediction: WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS +21