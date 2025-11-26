Wednesday CBB Best Bets Nov. 26: Can St. Mary’s win by double-digits?

Last Updated on November 26, 2025 12:16 am by Alex Becker

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A double-header at Imperial Arena in the Bahamas features Virginia Tech taking on Colorado State and St. Mary’s facing Wichita State. It’s the Battle 4 Atlantis on the ESPN family of networks. I’ll pick both games for Wednesday’s CBB Best Bets on November 26, 2025.

CBB Best Bets for Wednesday, November 26

CBB Best Bets Nov. 26: Pick #1 — Virginia Tech vs. Colorado State (5:00 PM ET on ESPNU)

Current Odds: Virginia Tech -4.5 (-110) / Colorado State +4.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: Both of these teams are off to solid starts this year. Virginia Tech is 5-0 straight up and 3-2 against the spread. Colorado State is 4-1 straight up and 3-2 against the spread this season. I lean towards the Rams covering this contest.

Since the start of last season, Colorado State is 5-4 ATS after a loss, 7-6 ATS when playing with the rest disadvantage, and 6-3 ATS in neutral-site games. What’s more, the Rams are 7-6 ATS when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of last season, and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall. Colorado State is the pick.

Pick: COLORADO STATE RAMS +4.5

CBB Best Bets Nov. 26: Pick #2 — St. Mary’s vs. Wichita State (7:30 PM ET on ESPN2)

Current Odds: St. Mary’s -10.5 (-110) / Wichita State +10.5 (-110)

Why it makes the card: St. Mary’s comes into Wednesday’s game 6-0 straight up and 4-1 against the spread. Wichita State is 4-1 straight up this year with a perfect 5-0 record against the spread in 2025-26. I’m leaning towards the Shockers here.

Since the start of last season, Wichita State is 8-4-1 ATS as an underdog and 11-9-1 ATS after a win. What’s more, the Shockers are 10-6-2 ATS in non-conference games and 11-10-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest since the start of last year’s campaign. In what figures to be a low-scoring, grind-it-out affair, I’m taking the Shockers and the points on Wednesday night in Nassau.

Pick: WICHITA STATE SHOCKERS +10.5

