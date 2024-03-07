Washington vs. Washington State NCAA Betting Odds & Prediction

The Washington State Cougars will host the Washington Huskies from Beasley Coliseum at 9:00 ET on Thursday night. The Cougars are listed as 6.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 149 points what is the smart play from Pulman? Keep reading for our Washington vs. Washington State prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

757 Washington Huskies (+6.5) at 758 Washington State Cougars (-6.5); o/u 149

9:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 7, 2024

Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

Washington vs. Washington State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Washington State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Washington Huskies Notes

Washington dropped to 16-14 on the season after losing to USC 82-75 on March 2nd. Koren Johnson led the Huskies with 21 points off the bench. Washington will look to close out the regular season with a victory against the Cougars on Thursday.

Washington State Cougars Notes

Washington State moved to 23-7 after beating UCLA 77-65 this past Saturday. Jaylen Wells was excellent, scoring 27 points on 7/16 from the floor. The Cougars look to sweep the season series with Washington on their home floor.

Washington vs. Washington State CBB Betting Trends

Washington is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 road games.

Washington State is 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone over in 7 of the last 10 games for the Huskies.

Washington vs. Washington State CBB Prediction:

Washington looks to get back in the win column, while Washington State seeks their third consecutive victory.

Take the Cougars. Washington struggles on the road (4-6) and Washington State is exceptional at home (15-1). The Cougars are for real, they have great guard play that can really shoot the 3-ball. I fully expect a strong performance from the Cougars tonight against a lesser opponent and watch out for this team come NCAA tournament time.

Washington vs. Washington State College Hoops Prediction: Washington State -6.5