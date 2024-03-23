Washington State vs. Iowa State NCAA Tournament Prediction

With the Cyclones laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 128.5, what’s the best bet in Saturday evening’s Washington State vs. Iowa State matchup? Tip-off for this second round clash is set for 6:10 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

799 Washington State Cougars (+6.5) vs. 800 Iowa State Cyclones (-6.5); o/u 128.5

6:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 23, 2024

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

TV: TNT

Washington State vs. Iowa State: Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Iowa State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Jones Logs 20 Points

Isaac Jones logged 20 points (6-13 FG, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 35 minutes during Thursday’s 66-61 victory over Drake. Jones was instrumental for getting Drake in foul trouble and having immense offensive gravity — constantly drawing double-teams or overpowering defenders on the block. Drake graded as the best defensive rebounding team in the nation, signifying that Jones’ combination of size, quickness, and strength is built for March. That being said, a tough matchup against a stout Iowa State defense is next for the Cougars.

Momcilovic Leads Dominant Effort

Milan Momcilovic finished with 19 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Thursday’s 82-65 victory over South Dakota State. Momcilovic led the Cyclones in scoring as Iowa State rolled victory in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

That’s now 48 points and 10 three-pointers made over the last three games spanning the Big 12 and NCAA tournament for the talented 6’8″ freshman. Momcilovic had scored fewer than 10 points in three straight, six of seven and eight of his last 10 prior to this most recent three-game stretch. If he’s able to continue to contribute alongside Iowa State’s terrific trio of guards, the Cyclones are capable of running the table and beating anyone in the country, including top-seeded Connecticut.

Washington State vs. Iowa State CBB Betting Trends

Cyclones are 19-7-2 ATS in their last 28 games overall

Cyclones are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 NCAA Tournament games as a favorite

Cougars are 13-6 ATS in their last 19 games overall

Cougars are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games as an underdog

Washington State vs. Iowa State CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 7-2 in the Cyclones’ last nine games overall, is 5-1 in their last six NCAA Tournament games and is 5-2 in their last seven games following a win. On the other side, the under is 3-0-1 in the Cougars’ last four games overall, is 4-0 in their last four NCAA tournament games and is 35-17-1 in their last 53 games versus an opponent with a winning percentage above .600.

Washington State vs. Iowa State College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 128.5