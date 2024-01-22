Wake Forest vs. North Carolina College Hoops Odds & Prediction

ESPN’s doubleheader in college basketball tips off with the Wake Forest vs. North Carolina matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the No. 4 Tar Heels cover as 8.5-point home favorites? Or is there a better bet on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

871 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+8.5) at 872 North Carolina Tar Heels (-8.5); o/u 154.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, January 22, 2024

Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina: Bettors Baking Road Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing North Carolina when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Carr Scores Season-High 28 Points vs. N.C. State

Andrew Carr amassed 28 points (10-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 5-9 FT), four rebounds, one block and one steal across 39 minutes before fouling out of Tuesday’s 83-76 loss to North Carolina State. Carr was extremely efficient in the loss to the Wolfpack, missing just three shots from the field en route to his best scoring mark of the campaign. Carr has been Wake Forest’s best player by a wide margin this season and the numbers back that up, as he’s scored at least 15 points in eight games already.

Bacot Fills Stat Sheet vs. Louisville

Armando Bacot finished Wednesday’s 86-70 victory over Louisville with 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes. Bacot filled the stat sheet admirably Wednesday and carried the Tar Heels to victory with a strong effort on both ends of the court. The star big man is averaging 14.8 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in January.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Under is 5-1 in Tar Heels last 6 overall

The over is 6-2 in Tar Heels last 8 home games

Over is 4-0 in Demon Deacons last 4 road games

The over is 8-1 in Demon Deacons last 9 overall

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take North Carolina. The Tar Heels are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight games overall, are 6-1 against the number in their last seven games as a favorite and are 6-0 at the betting window in their last six games when facing an opponent with a winning record. On the other side, the Demon Deacons are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games as an underdog, are 1-5 at the betting window in their last six games as a road underdog and are 2-5-1 at the window in their last eight road games versus a team with a winning home record.

Wake Forest vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: NORTH CAROLINA TAR HEELS -8.5