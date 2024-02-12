Wake Forest vs. Duke College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

ACC foes clash at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday night when No. 9 Duke hosts Wake Forest at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN. Will the Blue Devils cover as a 7.5-point home favorite or is there a better bet in tonight’s Wake Forest vs. Duke matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

881 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+7.5) at 882 Duke Blue Devils (-7.5); o/u 151.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 12, 2024

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

TV: ESPN

Wake Forest vs. Duke: Public Bettors Willing to Lay the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Reid Stuffs Stat Sheet vs. Georgia Tech

Efton Reid recorded 10 points (5-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 80-51 victory over Georgia Tech. Reid was able to make his presence felt on both ends of the court, ending just three rebounds shy of a double-double while also contributing on the defensive end. Reid is averaging 9.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per contest when deployed in a starting role.

Mitchell Posts Double-Double in Win vs. Notre Dame

Mark Mitchell posted 13 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-9 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 32 minutes during Wednesday’s 71-53 win over Notre Dame. Mitchell posted his second double-double over his last five appearances, and he has scored in double digits four times in that stretch. The big man is finding ways to make his presence felt even though names such as Kyle Filipowski and Tyrese Proctor sometimes get more attention. Mitchell is averaging 12.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season, marking an uptick in numbers compared to his freshman year.

Wake Forest vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Blue Devils are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 home games

Demon Deacons are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 road games

Blue Devils are 7-2 ATS in their last 9 games vs. a team with a winning % above .600

Demon Deacons are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games following a ATS loss

Wake Forest vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 20-8-1 in the Blue Devils’ last 29 games versus a team with a winning record, is 20-8-1 in their last 29 games as a favorite of between 7 and 12.5 points and is 12-4-1 in their last 17 games as a home favorite of between 7-12.5 points. On the other side, the over is 11-3 in the Demon Deacons’ last 14 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 8-2 in their last 10 games following a win.

Wake Forest vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: OVER 151.5