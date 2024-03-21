Wagner vs. North Carolina NCAA Tournament Prediction

Will the Wagner vs. North Carolina matchup on Thursday afternoon cash the over for bettors at 2:45 p.m. ET? Or will this NCAA 16 vs. 1 matchup stay under the 133.5-point total?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

725 Wagner Seahawks (+24.5) vs. 726 North Carolina Tar Heels (-24.5); o/u 133.5

2:45 p.m. ET, Thursday, March 21, 2024

Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS

Wagner vs. North Carolina: Public Bettors Taking Points

Seahawks Hold off Howard for First NCAA Tournament Win

Wagner had made its improbable run to the NCAA tournament with a roster of seven healthy players. The 16th-seeded Seahawks will forge on with the same group after outlasting Howard 71-68 for the school’s first NCAA tournament win.

Copeland’s magnificent seven advanced in the West Region and will face No. 1 seed North Carolina on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“This is super tough,” guard Julian Brown said. “You would never think that we would come into March Madness with seven players and win. It’s definitely been surreal, it’s definitely been crazy, but we’ve got confidence in our guys.”

Davis Produces 30 Points in Loss

RJ Davis produced 30 points (10-26 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Saturday’s 84-76 loss to North Carolina State. Davis needed 26 shots to score 30 points, so this was far from his best offensive performance, but the ACC Player of the Year continues to ride a hot hand before the start of the ACC Tournament. Davis is averaging 21.2 points per game since the beginning of February and should play a prominent role on offense for UNC in the Tourney.

Wagner vs. North Carolina CBB Betting Trends

Tar Heels are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 NCAA Tournament games

Seahawks are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 neutral site games

Tar Heels are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up loss

Seahawks are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Wagner vs. North Carolina CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 11-3 in the Tar Heels’ last 14 neutral site games and is 9-2 in their last 11 neutral site games when favored. The over is also 4-1 in North Carolina’s last five games played on a Thursday and has cashed in five out of the Tar Heels’ last seven games coming off a loss. On the other side, the over is 7-1 in the Seahawks’ last eight neutral site games.

Wagner vs. North Carolina College Hoops Prediction: OVER 133.5