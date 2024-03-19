Wagner vs. Howard NCAA Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

The Wagner vs. Howard matchup will start the First Four matchups at 6:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday night. With the Bison laying 3.5 and the total sitting at 128.5, what’s the best bet tonight in Dayton, OH?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

669 Wagner Seahawks (+3.5) vs. 670 Howard Bison (-3.5); o/u 128.5

6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, March 19, 2024

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: truTV

Wagner vs. Howard: Bettors all over Bison

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing Howard when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Seahawks Make Miraculous Run

Wagner College is a part of March Madness for only the second time since the turn of the century. The Staten Island school is in one of the “First Four” matchups to decide who will play No. 1 seed North Carolina in the West Region.

The Seahawks made a miraculous, out-of-nowhere run to secure their first Northeast Conference title in 21 years despite losing four of five games heading into the conference tournament.

Harris Leads Bison to First Four

Howard averages 75.1 points, 13.0 more per game than the 62.1 Wagner gives up. Wagner averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Howard gives up.

Bryce Harris is averaging 16.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Marcus Dockery is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Melvin Council Jr. is averaging 14.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Seahawks. Tahron Allen is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Wagner vs. Howard CBB Betting Trends

Bison are 7-16-1 ATS in their last 24 games overall

Seahawks are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as an underdog

Bison are 4-11-1 ATS in their last 16 games as a favorite

Seahawks are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games following a straight up win

Wagner vs. Howard CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 5-2 in the Bison’s last seven neutral site games, is 6-2-1 in their last nine games following an ATS loss and is 8-3 in their last 11 games as a favorite of between 0.5 and 6.5 points. On the other side, the over has cashed in six out of the Seahawks’ last seven games played at a neutral site.

Wagner vs. Howard College Hoops Prediction: OVER 128.5