Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Hokies listed as 2.5-point home favorites and the total sitting at 126.5, what’s the smart bet in Monday night’s Virginia vs. Virginia Tech matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

883 Virginia Cavaliers (+2.5) at 884 Virginia Tech Hokies (-2.5); o/u 126.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Monday, February 19, 2024

Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

TV: ESPN

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech: Public Bettors Love Underdog

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 62% of public bettors are currently backing Virginia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

McKneely Goes for 15 Points in Loss to Pittsburgh

Isaac McKneely amassed 15 points (5-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes during Tuesday’s 74-63 loss to Pittsburgh. McKneely couldn’t repeat the 29-point effort he delivered against Florida State on Feb. 10, but he posted another solid stat line with contributions on both ends of the court. McKneely has now scored in double digits in six of Virginia’s last eight contests, averaging 14.6 points per game in that stretch.

Pedulla Scores 19 Points in win vs. Florida State

Sean Pedulla produced 19 points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 14-16 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Tuesday’s 83-75 win over Florida State. Pedulla scored in double digits for the fourth consecutive game, and for the 10th time across his last 11 appearances, showing elite consistency levels in the scoring column. Pedulla is averaging 19.3 points per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field since the beginning of January.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CBB Betting Trends

Over is 4-0 in Hokies last 4 overall

Under is 8-3-1 in Hokies last 12 home games

Over is 5-2 in Cavaliers last 7 road games

Over is 4-1 in Cavaliers last 5 games following a straight up win

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech CBB Prediction:

Take Virginia. The Hokies are just 9-23 against the spread in their last 32 games following a loss, are 1-4 against the number in their last five games overall and are 3-12 at the betting window in their last 15 games as an underdog. On the other side, the Cavs are 4-0 against the spread in their last four road games, are 15-7-1 against the number in their last 23 games on Monday and are 5-2-1 at the betting window in their last eight games versus a team with a winning record.

Virginia vs. Virginia Tech College Hoops Prediction: VIRGINIA CAVALIERS +2.5