Virginia vs. Notre Dame NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Virginia Cavaliers from Purcell Pavillion at 12:00 ET on Saturday. Virginia is listed as 9.5-point favorites, and the total is at 115.5 points, what is the best bet from South Bend? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. Notre Dame prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

603 Virginia Cavaliers (-9.5) at 604 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (+9.5); o/u 115.5

12:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, December 30, 2023

Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN

Virginia vs. Notre Dame Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Virginia when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia moved to 10-2 after defeating Morgan State by a score of 79-44 three days ago. Reece Beekman continued his nice season scoring 17 points on 8/12 from the floor. UVA will look to continue their momentum on Saturday from South Bend.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish Notes

Notre Dame defeated Marist 60-56 on December 22nd to improve to 5-7 on the season. Markus Burton scored 21 points in the victory on 8/18 from the field. Notre Dame will look for a massive home win as they host UVA Saturday afternoon.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame CBB Betting Trends

Virginia is 3-2 ATS in its last 5 games.

Notre Dame is 4-6 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Irish.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame CBB Prediction:

Both teams are seeking consecutive wins as they square off in South Bend.

Take the over here. This is a very low total and for good reason, but I think both teams have enough talent to push the game over the total. Notre dame has shot the ball slightly better at home this season. I also think we see start to see some improvement on their outside shooting as they are averaging an awful 27% from downtown. UVA led by Reece Beekman and Jacob Groves should be able to space the floor and knock down enough shots to avoid many scoring droughts for Virginia. Over is the play.

Virginia vs. Notre Dame College Hoops Prediction: Over 115.5