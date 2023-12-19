Virginia vs. Memphis College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Memphis Tigers will host the Virginia Cavaliers from the FedEx Forum at 7:00 ET on Tuesday night. The Tigers are listed as 3.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 132 points, what is the smart play from Memphis? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. Memphis prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

617 Virginia Cavaliers (+3.5) at 618 Memphis Tigers (-3.5); o/u 132

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 19, 2023

FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Virginia vs. Memphis Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing Memphis when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia improved to 56-54 after defeating Northeastern 56-54 on December 16th. Reece Beekman was the only Cavalier to reach double-digits in points. Beekman scored 21 points on 9/18 from the floor. Virginia will need more offense on Tuesday if they want to knock off Memphis on the road.

Memphis Tigers Notes

Memphis picked up a ranked win against the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday. The Tigers rallied from 7 down at the break to win by two. David Jones scored 22 points in the victory. Memphis will look for another ranked win as they host UVA on Tuesday night.

Virginia vs. Memphis CBB Betting Trends

Virginia is 3-2 ATS in their last 5 games.

Memphis is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone under in 6 of the last 10 games for the Cavaliers.

Virginia vs. Memphis CBB Prediction:

Virginia looks to improve their win streak to six-games, while Memphis is search of their fourth straight victory.

Take Memphis in this one. This is Virginia’s first true road game of the season, they’ve had some neutral floor contests, but I’m not counting those. I don’t trust UVA’s offense to produce especially on the road. They’ve struggled at times this season and against a good Memphis team they’ll have a tough time, if they those scoring droughts occur. The Tigers get their second consecutive win against a ranked opponent. Lay the short number.

Virginia vs. Memphis College Hoops Prediction: Memphis -3.5