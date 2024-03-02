Virginia vs. Duke NCAAB Betting Odds & Prediction

The Duke Blue Devils will host the Virginia Cavaliers from Cameron Indoor at 6:00 ET on Saturday. The Blue Devils are listed as 9.5-point favorites, while the total is sitting at 125 points, what is the best bet from Durham? Keep reading for our Virginia vs. Duke prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

733 Virginia Cavaliers (+9.5) at 734 Duke Blue Devils (-9.5); o/u 125

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, March 2, 2024

Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Virginia vs. Duke Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 79% of public bettors are currently backing Duke when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Virginia Cavaliers Notes

Virginia snapped a two-game losing skid after their latest victory against Boston College on February 28th. Reece Beekman continued his strong season, scoring 18 points on 5/8 from the floor. The Cavaliers will look to solidify their tournament resume with a big road win against Duke on Saturday.

Duke Blue Devils Notes

Duke moved to 22-6 after beating Louisville 84-59 on Wednesday. Jeremy Roach scored 19 points on 8/11 from the field. The Blue Devils are likely to be without Caleb Foster once again as he expected to miss some time with a foot injury.

Virginia vs. Duke CBB Betting Trends

Virginia is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 road games.

Duke is 7-3 ATS in its last 10 home games.

The total has gone under in 8 of the last 10 games for the Blue Devils.

Virginia vs. Duke CBB Prediction:

Both teams look to win consecutive games on Saturday.

Take the Blue Devils. I know UVA won on the road last out, but for the most part they have struggled. Duke has found their rhythm on the offensive end of the floor and I just don’t UVA will be able to keep up in this despite their strong defense. Blue Devils pull away in the second to win this one by double digits.

Virginia vs. Duke College Hoops Prediction: Duke -9.5