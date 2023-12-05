Close Menu
    Villanova vs. Kansas State College Hoops Betting Prediction

    Villanova vs. Kansas State

    With the visiting Wildcats laying 2.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 141.5, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Villanova vs. Kansas State matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    613 Villanova Wildcats (-2.5) at 614 Kansas State Wildcats (+2.5); o/u 141.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, December 5, 2023

    Bramiage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

    Villanova vs. Kansas State Public Betting Information

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Kansas State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Villanova Wildcats Notes

    Justin Moore had 17 points (6-16 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes during Wednesday’s 78-65 loss to Saint Joseph’s. Moore has reached double figures in four consecutive games and seven of eight to begin the year, leading to a career-best 15.6 ppg scoring average for the fifth-year senior. Wednesday’s efficiency left a bit to be desired, though Moore and teammate Eric Dixon were the only reliable offensive options for Villanova in the upset loss.

    Kansas State Wildcats Notes

    David N’Guessan had 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 28 minutes during Saturday’s 75-74 OT victory over North Alabama. N’Guessan started his seventh-consecutive game to start the season as KSU is still awaiting the return of the suspended Nae-Qwan Tomlin. The senior forward rebounded from a one-point effort in his previous game as the 12 points represented a season high. N’Guessan is averaging 7.8 points and 8.1 boards in 25.9 minutes per game.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Villanova’s last 6 games on the road

    The total has gone OVER in 10 of Kansas State’s last 11 games at home

    Kansas State is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games at home

    Villanova vs. Kansas State CBB Prediction:

    Take the over, which is 9-1 in Kansas State’s last 10 home games and hit in nine out of its last 12 games overall. The over is also 16-6 in Kansas State’s last 22 games as an underdog and is 8-2 in its last 10 games following a win. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in Villanova’s last five road games and is 12-5 in its last 17 games as a road favorite. 

    Villanova vs. Kansas State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 141.5

