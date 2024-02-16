Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Villanova vs. Georgetown College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Villanova vs. Georgetown

    With the Wildcats laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Villanova vs. Georgetown Big East matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    881 Villanova Wildcats (-9.5) at 882 Georgetown Hoyas (+9.5); o/u 139.5

    7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 16, 2024

    Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

    TV: CBSSN

    Villanova vs. Georgetown: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Patterson Not Cleared Yet

    Trey Patterson (shoulder) has not been cleared to participate in Villanova’s practice drills, per Colin Beazley of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Patterson was in practice attire Saturday and is waiting for clearance. Once able to get it, perhaps his return date can be projected. But in the meantime, Patterson is without a timetable, meaning he will remain unavailable indefinitely.

    Cook has Big Volume in Loss

    Supreme Cook posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday’s 94-72 loss to Creighton. Cook matched his season-high 13 shot attempts, and the big man is averaging 15.1 points across seven contests where he has logged at least 10 shots. Cook is falling short as a rim protector, however, as his 2.5 percent block rate is the lowest mark of his four-year collegiate career and is contributing to Georgetown’s bottom-10 ranking in opponent two-point percentage.

    Over is 8-1 in Hoyas last 9 overall

    Over is 7-1 in Hoyas last 8 games following a straight up loss

    Under is 5-2 in Wildcats last 7 road games

    Over is 4-1 in Wildcats last 5 games as a favorite

    Villanova vs. Georgetown CBB Prediction:

    Take Villanova. The Hoyas are 12-30 against the spread in their last 42 home games, are 7-19 against the number in their last 26 home games versus a team with a losing road record and are 7-21 at the betting window in their last 28 games as a home underdog. On the other side, the Wildcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400.

    Villanova vs. Georgetown College Hoops Prediction: VILLANOVA WILDCATS -9.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com