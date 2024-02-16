Villanova vs. Georgetown College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

With the Wildcats laying 9.5 points and the total sitting at 139.5, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Villanova vs. Georgetown Big East matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

881 Villanova Wildcats (-9.5) at 882 Georgetown Hoyas (+9.5); o/u 139.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, February 16, 2024

Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

TV: CBSSN

Villanova vs. Georgetown: Public Bettors Willing to Lay Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Patterson Not Cleared Yet

Trey Patterson (shoulder) has not been cleared to participate in Villanova’s practice drills, per Colin Beazley of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Patterson was in practice attire Saturday and is waiting for clearance. Once able to get it, perhaps his return date can be projected. But in the meantime, Patterson is without a timetable, meaning he will remain unavailable indefinitely.

Cook has Big Volume in Loss

Supreme Cook posted 19 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 31 minutes during Tuesday’s 94-72 loss to Creighton. Cook matched his season-high 13 shot attempts, and the big man is averaging 15.1 points across seven contests where he has logged at least 10 shots. Cook is falling short as a rim protector, however, as his 2.5 percent block rate is the lowest mark of his four-year collegiate career and is contributing to Georgetown’s bottom-10 ranking in opponent two-point percentage.

Villanova vs. Georgetown CBB Betting Trends

Over is 8-1 in Hoyas last 9 overall

Over is 7-1 in Hoyas last 8 games following a straight up loss

Under is 5-2 in Wildcats last 7 road games

Over is 4-1 in Wildcats last 5 games as a favorite

Villanova vs. Georgetown CBB Prediction:

Take Villanova. The Hoyas are 12-30 against the spread in their last 42 home games, are 7-19 against the number in their last 26 home games versus a team with a losing road record and are 7-21 at the betting window in their last 28 games as a home underdog. On the other side, the Wildcats are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400.

Villanova vs. Georgetown College Hoops Prediction: VILLANOVA WILDCATS -9.5