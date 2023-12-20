Villanova vs. Creighton College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The Creighton Bluejays will host the Villanova Wildcats from the CHI Health Center Ohama at 9:00 ET on Wednesday night. The Bluejays are listed as 7.5-point home favorites, and the total is at 141.5 points, where is the value from Ohama? Keep reading for our Villanova vs. Creighton prediction.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

685 Villanova Wildcats (+7.5) at 686 Creighton Bluejays (-7.5); o/u 141.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, December 20, 2023

CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Villanova vs. Creighton Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 78% of public bettors are currently backing Creighton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Villanova Wildcats Notes

Villanova snapped their three-game losing streak after defeating UCLA 65-56 on December 9th. Tyler Burton recorded a double-double in the win, scoring 18 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Justin Moore is considered day-to-day with a knee injury for Wednesday’s contest.

Creighton Bluejays Notes

Creighton picked up a nice non-conference win defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday. Trey Alexander scored 22 points on 8/15 from the field. Creighton will look for another solid win when they host Nova.

Villanova vs. Creighton CBB Betting Trends

Villanova is 2-3 ATS in their last 5 games.

Creighton is 2-3 ATS in its last 5 home games.

The total has gone over in 5 of the last 10 games for the Bluejays.

Villanova vs. Creighton CBB Prediction:

Both teams are looking to win consecutive games as they matchup in Ohama.

Give me Creighton here. With Justin Moore still banged up for the Wildcats, I think they struggle in this one. Creighton likes to play quick and can score in bunches, Nova’s lack of offensive firepower will limit them here. Furthermore, Creighton is 6-0 at home, while Villanova is 0-2 on the road. Creighton just has to many weapons for Nova to hang with them for 40 minutes. Lay the number.

Villanova vs. Creighton College Hoops Prediction: Creighton -7.5