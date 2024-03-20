VCU vs. Villanova NIT Betting Odds & Prediction

The VCU vs. Villanova NIT matchup will tip off at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. With the Wildcats laying 6.5 points and the total sitting at 130.5, what’s the best bet on the board tonight in Villanova, PA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

717 VCU Rams (+6.5) at 718 Villanova Wildcats (-6.5); o/u 130.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, PA

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

VCU vs. Villanova: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Wildcats

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 54% of public bettors are currently backing Villanova when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

VCU’s good Fortunate Runs Out

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, VCU’s good fortune finally ran out on Sunday. They fell 57-51 to the Dukes. VCU found out winning isn’t easy when you’re outrebounded 18 to 8 on offense. VCU’s defeat came about despite a quality game from Joe Bamisile, who scored 20 points along with three blocks and two steals.

Will Everyone play for Villanova?

Last year, the Wildcats played in the NIT, but went unseeded and was bounced out in the opening round to Liberty. For the NIT, the committee only seeds the top four seeds in each quadrant of the 32-team bracket. The only question left for the ‘Cats is will everybody participate? Last season, Justin Moore and Cam Whitmore sat out for the opening round loss to Liberty.

VCU vs. Villanova CBB Betting Trends

Wildcats are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games overall

Rams are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 road games

Wildcats are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

Rams are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games overall

VCU vs. Villanova CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 20-7 in the Wildcats’ last 27 games overall, is 4-0 in their last four home games and is 4-0 in their last four games when favored. On the other side, the under is 4-0 in the Rams’ last four games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine games as a road underdog and is 9-2 in their last 11 road games when facing an opponent with a winning home record.

VCU vs. Villanova College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 130.5