VCU vs. Utah NIT Tournament Betting Odds & Prediction

Will the Utes cover as a 6.5-point home favorite against the Rams on Wednesday night? Or is there a better bet on the board for tonight’s VCU vs. Utah NIT matchup at 9:00 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

623 VCU Rams (+6.5) at 624 Utah Utes (-6.5); o/u 145.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

VCU vs. Utah: Bettors willing to lay points with Utes

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 60% of public bettors are currently backing Utah when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Rams fend off Bulls

Zeb Jackson led VCU with 14 points, while graduate wing Sean Bairstow and sophomore forward Tobi Lawal made clutch plays down the stretch to send VCU to the NIT Quarterfinals with a win Sunday night in Tampa.

Jackson knocked down 5-of-9 attempt from the floor, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range. He added four rebounds. Bairstow chipped in with 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and a steal, while Lawal provided 10 points, five rebounds and a block. Sophomore forward Christian Fermin also suppled 10 points, four boards and a pair of blocks for the Black and Gold

Smith Runs out of Firepower

Deivon Smith chipped in five points (2-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-3 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 29 minutes during Thursday’s 72-58 loss to Colorado. Smith could not get going offensively, which marked a holistic issue for a Utah team that shot just 32.8 percent from the field Thursday. Smith’s first year at Utah can be regarded as a ringing success, however, as he proved to be an admirable fill-in for starter Rollie Worster (leg). The undersized but athletic guard is a candidate to return for his fifth collegiate campaign.

VCU vs. Utah CBB Betting Trends

Over is 7-3 in Utes last 10 overall

Over is 6-1 in Utes last 7 home games

Under is 16-5 in Rams last 21 road games

Under is 6-0 in Rams last 6 overall

VCU vs. Utah CBB Prediction:

Take VCU. The Rams are 5-0 against the spread in their last five road games, are 45-23-3 against the number in their last 70 games following a win and are 4-1 at the betting window in their last five games overall. On the other side, the Utes are just 3-8 against the spread in their last 11 games when facing an opponent with a winning percentage above .600, are 2-6-1 against the number in their last nine home games versus a team with a road winning percentage of greater than .600 and are 3-7 at the betting window in their last 10 games following an ATS win.

VCU vs. Utah College Hoops Prediction: VCU RAMS +6.5