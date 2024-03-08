VCU vs. Dayton College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Atlantic 10 rivals clash in Friday night’s VCU vs. Dayton matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET. Will the Flyers cover as a 7.5-point home favorite now that the number has dropped from 9? Or is there a better play?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

857 VCU Rams (+7.5) at 858 Dayton Flyers (-7.5); o/u 138.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Friday, March 8, 2024

UD Arena, Dayton, OH

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

VCU vs. Dayton: Public Bettors Only Leaning Badgers

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing Dayton when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Shulga Misses Game with Back Spasms

Max Shulga did not take the court in Tuesday’s 69-59 loss to Duquesne due to back spasms, Zach Joachim of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports. It was the first missed game of the season for Shulga, who leads the Rams in scoring at 15.0 ppg. Jason Nelson picked up the start in his absence, while Joe Bamisile led the scoring charge off the bench with 18 points. The Rams have now lost three of their last five and will close out the regular season Friday with an opportunity to pick up a Quad 1 win against Dayton.

Bennett’s Status Day-to-Day

Javon Bennett (thumb) is day-to-day, according to David Jablonski of The Dayton Daily News. Bennett sat out Dayton’s game Tuesday at Saint Louis because of his injured thumb. After the matchup, more became known about Bennett’s injury. The injury is to his left thumb, and its status will be monitored day by day. Ideally for Bennett, he can prevent a multi-game absence and be healthy before the 2024 A-10 Tournament, which is expected to begin not long after Dayton’s game Friday against VCU.

VCU vs. Dayton CBB Betting Trends

Over is 5-0-1 in Flyers last 6 overall

Under is 9-3 in Flyers last 12 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game

Over is 8-2 in Rams last 10 games following a ATS loss

Under is 9-2 in Rams last 11 road games

VCU vs. Dayton CBB Prediction:

Take VCU. The Flyers are just 0-5 against the spread in their last five games following an ATS win. The Rams, meanwhile, are 6-2 against the number in their last eight road games, are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road favorite and are 11-4 at the betting window in their last 15 games overall. VCU has also covered in 10 out of its last 13 games following an ATS loss.

VCU vs. Dayton College Hoops Prediction: VCU RAMS +7.5