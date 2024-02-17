Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The total for Saturday evening’s Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee matchup opened at 143 before dropping to 142.5. Is it wise to follow the line movement and take the under?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

733 Vanderbilt Commodores (+19.5) at 734 Tennessee Volunteers (-19.5); o/u 142.5

6:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 17, 2024

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Bettors Willing to Lay Big Number with Vols

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 63% of public bettors are currently backing Tennessee when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Lubin has Solid Performance in Loss to South Carolina

Ven-Allen Lubin had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Saturday’s 75-60 loss to South Carolina. Lubin looked solid in Saturday’s loss to South Carolina as he scored 13 points while shooting an impressive 67 percent from the field. The forward will continue to be a top scoring option as he now averages 10.2 points per game this season.

Aidoo Posts Double-Double in Win

Jonas Aidoo closed Wednesday’s 92-63 win over Arkansas with 23 points (11-14 FG, 1-1 FT) and 12 rebounds in 30 minutes. The junior led the Vols in scoring with a 23 point double-double during Wednesday’s win over Arkansas. The center is averaging 11.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game this season. Expect Aidoo to continue to be a threat both on the rebounds and offensively.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee CBB Betting Trends

Volunteers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 home games

Commodores are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 road games

Volunteers are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a home favorite

Commodores are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games as a road underdog

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee CBB Prediction:

Take the under. The under is 6-1 in the Volunteers’ last seven games versus an opponent that has a losing record. The under is also 30-10 in the Vols’ last 40 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game and is 4-1-1 in their last six games as a favorite of 13 or greater. On the other side, the under is 6-1 in the Commodores’ last seven Saturday games, is 13-5 in their last 18 games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games following an ATS win.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee College Hoops Prediction: UNDER 142.5