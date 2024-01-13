Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Vanderbilt travels to Oxford to face unranked Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 PM ET on the SEC Network. Can the Rebels cover the 10.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss prediction.

The Vanderbilt Commodores are 5-10 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-8 ATS this season.

The Ole Miss Rebels are 14-1 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-7 ATS this season.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Matchup & Betting Odds

629 Vanderbilt Commodores (+10.5) at 630 Ole Miss Rebels (-10.5); o/u 144.5

1:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 13, 2024

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss, Oxford, MS

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 61% of public bettors are currently backing Ole Miss when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Vanderbilt Commodores Game Notes

Vanderbilt forward Colin Smith will miss the rest of the season with a torn Achilles he suffered a month ago. Smith was putting up 7.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 25.3 minutes per contest before getting injured.

Commodores guard Isaiah West has missed the team’s last 3 games with a foot injury, and he’s listed as questionable for Saturday’s road tilt with the Rebels. West is averaging 3.5 points per contest in 14.1 minutes per game this year.

Ole Miss Rebels Game Notes

Ole Miss forward Jaemyn Brakefield was outstanding in his team’s 103-85 home win over Florida on Wednesday. In that game, the 6’8” senior from Jackson, Mississippi poured in 28 points, grabbed 5 rebounds, doled out 3 assists, and nabbed 2 steals. Brakefield is averaging 12.7 points per game this season.

Rebels guard Matthew Murrell was also great against the Gators on Wednesday. The senior from Memphis logged 23 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 3 made three-pointers, and 3 steals. He shot 8 of 12 from the field and converted all 4 of his free throw tries in the victory.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss CBB Betting Trends

Vanderbilt is 3-6 ATS in their last 9 games against Ole Miss.

The Commodores are 4-5 ATS after a loss this season.

Ole Miss is 7-6 ATS after a win this season.

Ole Miss is 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss CBB Prediction:

Ole Miss has been one of the surprise teams of the season in college basketball. The Rebels are 14-1 straight up with wins over Temple, NC State, Memphis, UCF, Cal, and Florida on their ledger. Ole Miss ranks in the top 65 in effective field goal percentage, true shooting percentage, offensive efficiency, and points per game this season.

The Rebels are an elite three-point shooting team as well. Ole Miss is one of only 7 Division I teams to shoot better than 40% from beyond the arc this season. They have 4 players who have all made 13 threes or more this year and 6 players who are shooting 37.5% or better from long range on the campaign. Because of the homecourt advantage, and their propensity to make triples, I like Ole Miss to win and cover in Oxford on Saturday.

Vanderbilt vs. Ole Miss CBB Prediction: OLE MISS REBELS -10.5