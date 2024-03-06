Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

The No. 15 Wildcats will host the Commanders as large favorites at 9:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Will they cover or is there a better bet in tonight’s Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

711 Vanderbilt Commodores (+19.5) at 712 Kentucky Wildcats (-19.5); o/u 160.5

9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

TV: SEC Network

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Public Bettors Split

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Vanderbilt when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Roberts’ Absence Not Long

JaQualon Roberts (undisclosed) logged two points (2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across his 11 minutes during Vanderbilt’s 85-82 win Tuesday at Arkansas. Roberts sat out only one of Vanderbilt’s games during February. Across seven games the freshman played that month, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds on 12.1 minutes, all as a role player.

Bradshaw vs. Shows Signs of Life

Aaron Bradshaw registered 15 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Saturday’s 111-102 win over Arkansas. Bradshaw’s production has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and the prospective return of Tre Mitchell (shoulder) wasn’t expected to do any favors for his outlook. Mitchell was still limited Saturday, however, and starting center Ugonna Onyenso had an off game. That opened the door for Bradshaw to see a bit of extended run in a game that went to overtime, and the five-star freshman showed what he’s capable when given the opportunity. This type of depth makes Kentucky very dangerous heading into March.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky CBB Betting Trends

Over is 38-15 in Wildcats last 53 overall

Under is 8-0-1 in Commodores last 9 games as a favorite

Over is 36-16 in Wildcats last 52 home games

Under is 4-1 in Commodores last 5 overall

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

Take Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 21-9-1 against the spread in their last 31 games as a road underdog, are 33-16-2 against the number in their last 51 road games and are 19-9-1 at the betting window in their last 29 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. On the other side, the Wildcats are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games, are 1-4-1 against the number in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400 and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest.

Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: VANDERBILT COMMODORES +19.5