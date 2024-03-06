Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    NCAAB Articles

    Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Arkansas vs. Kentucky
    Image #: 28595326 Kentucky coach John Calipari doesn't know what to do about UConn as the Connecticut Huskies beat the Kentucky Wildcats 60-54 in the NCAA Final Four championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 7, 2014. credit: Stephen Dunn/Hartford Courant/MCT/Landov

    The No. 15 Wildcats will host the Commanders as large favorites at 9:00 p.m. ET on SEC Network. Will they cover or is there a better bet in tonight’s Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky matchup?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    711 Vanderbilt Commodores (+19.5) at 712 Kentucky Wildcats (-19.5); o/u 160.5

    9:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, March 6, 2024

    Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY

    TV: SEC Network

    Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky: Public Bettors Split

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 51% of public bettors are currently backing Vanderbilt when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Roberts’ Absence Not Long

    JaQualon Roberts (undisclosed) logged two points (2-2 FT), two steals, one rebound and one assist across his 11 minutes during Vanderbilt’s 85-82 win Tuesday at Arkansas. Roberts sat out only one of Vanderbilt’s games during February. Across seven games the freshman played that month, he averaged 2.3 points and 1.4 rebounds on 12.1 minutes, all as a role player.

    Bradshaw vs. Shows Signs of Life

    Aaron Bradshaw registered 15 points (4-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds and one assist across 12 minutes during Saturday’s 111-102 win over Arkansas. Bradshaw’s production has fallen off a cliff in recent weeks, and the prospective return of Tre Mitchell (shoulder) wasn’t expected to do any favors for his outlook. Mitchell was still limited Saturday, however, and starting center Ugonna Onyenso had an off game. That opened the door for Bradshaw to see a bit of extended run in a game that went to overtime, and the five-star freshman showed what he’s capable when given the opportunity. This type of depth makes Kentucky very dangerous heading into March.

    Over is 38-15 in Wildcats last 53 overall

    Under is 8-0-1 in Commodores last 9 games as a favorite

    Over is 36-16 in Wildcats last 52 home games

    Under is 4-1 in Commodores last 5 overall

    Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky CBB Prediction:

    Take Vanderbilt. The Commodores are 21-9-1 against the spread in their last 31 games as a road underdog, are 33-16-2 against the number in their last 51 road games and are 19-9-1 at the betting window in their last 29 road games versus a team with a home winning percentage of greater than .600. On the other side, the Wildcats are 2-5 against the spread in their last seven home games, are 1-4-1 against the number in their last six games versus a team with a winning percentage below .400 and are 2-7 at the betting window in their last nine games after scoring 100 points or more in their previous contest.

    Vanderbilt vs. Kentucky College Hoops Prediction: VANDERBILT COMMODORES +19.5

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Add A Comment

    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com