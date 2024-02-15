Close Menu
    Utah vs. USC College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

    Utah vs. USC

    With the Utes laying 1.5 points as a road favorite and the total sitting at 148.5, what’s the best bet on the board when it comes to Thursday night’s Utah vs. USC matchup at 11:00 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    827 Utah Utes (-1.5) at 828 USC Trojans (+1.5); o/u 148.5

    11:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, February 15, 2024

    Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

    TV: FS1

    Utah vs. USC: Public Bettors Love Bruins on Thursday

    Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing USC when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

    Smith on Triple-Double Watch vs. Colorado

    Deivon Smith ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday’s 73-68 victory over Colorado. Smith’s dynamic performance fueled a win over top-25 team in the nation, and the athletic guard has turbocharged Utah while Rollie Worster (leg) is amid a multi-week absence with no timetable to return. Smith is slightly undersized, but he is flashing serious talent as a versatile lead guard.

    Wright Joins the Party

    Kijani Wright ended Saturday’s 82-54 victory over Oregon State with 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-5 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes. Wright posted the first double-digit scoring performance of his collegiate career while logging his second-most minutes of the season Saturday. The 6-foot-9 sophomore has connected on a strong 71.4 percent of 35 shots at the basket this season.

    Trojans are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Trojans are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 games as an underdog

    Utes are 0-5 ATS in their last 5 road games

    Utes are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall

    Utah vs. USC CBB Prediction:

    Take the over. The over is 13-6 in the Trojans’ last 19 games overall, is 14-6 in their last 20 home games and is 9-4 in their last 13 home games versus a team with a losing road record. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Utes’ last five games versus a team with a losing straight up record.

    Utah vs. USC College Hoops Prediction: OVER 148.5

