Utah vs. UCLA College Hoops Betting Odds & Prediction

Pac-12 rivals clash at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday night when the Bruins host the Utes at 7:00 p.m. ET. With the spread sitting at 1.5 in favor of the home team and the total at 134.5, what’s the best bet in tonight’s Utah vs. UCLA matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

863 Utah Utes (+1.5) at 864 UCLA Bruins (-1.5); o/u 134.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Sunday, February 18, 2024

Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles, CA

TV: FS1

Utah vs. UCLA: Bettors Backing Home Favorite

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing UCLA when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Smith Stuffs Stat Sheet vs. Colorado

Deivon Smith ended with 17 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 11 rebounds, nine assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes during Saturday’s 73-68 victory over Colorado. Smith’s dynamic performance fueled a win over top-25 team in the nation, and the athletic guard has turbocharged Utah while Rollie Worster (leg) is amid a multi-week absence with no timetable to return. Smith is slightly undersized, but he is flashing serious talent as a versatile lead guard.

Andrews on a Heater for UCLA

Dylan Andrews had 21 points (9-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt), four rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday’s 71-63 victory over Oregon. Andrews is averaging 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 37.3 minutes per game across his last three contests. Andrews has also compiled a 14:4 AST:TO ratio over this span. The sophomore is shooting just 30.2 percent from beyond the arc this season, but he has knocked down eight of his last 12 attempts.

Utah vs. UCLA CBB Betting Trends

Under is 14-6 in Utes last 20 road games

Under is 13-6 in Utes last 19 road games vs. a team with a winning home record

Over is 5-2 in Bruins last 7 games following a straight up win

Under is 10-4 in Bruins last 14 games as an underdog

Utah vs. UCLA CBB Prediction:

Take UCLA. The Utes are winless at the betting window in their last six road games, are 1-10 against the number in their last 11 games as a road underdog and are 7-18-1 against the spread in their last 26 games coming off a loss. Utah has also dropped five straight games at the betting window when playing on a Sunday, is 1-6 against the number in its last seven games overall and is 2-14-1 against the spread in its last 17 games as an underdog.

Utah vs. UCLA College Hoops Prediction: UCLA BRUINS -1.5