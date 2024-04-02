Utah vs. Indiana State NIT Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The point spread in Tuesday night’s Utah vs. Indiana State NIT semifinal matchup opened at 2.5 but has climbed to 3.5 in favor of the Sycamores. Is Indiana State the play tonight? Or is there better value elsewhere on the board?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

661 Utah Utes (+3.5) vs. 662 Indiana State Sycamores (-3.5); o/u 163.5

7:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Utah vs. Indiana State: Bettors Laying Points with Sycamores

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 67% of public bettors are currently backing Indiana State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Another triple-double in NIT for Smith

Deivon Smith provided 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 12 assists, two blocks and four steals in 37 minutes during Wednesday’s 74-54 victory over VCU. It was the second consecutive triple-double for Smith, who now has five on the season, which sets a Pac-12 record. His effort propelled a dominant victory that will send the Utes to the NIT semifinals, with a matchup against Indiana State next Tuesday awaiting.

Avila leads Sycamores to NIT semifinal

Robbie Avila connected on a three-pointer from the top of the key with 1:01 remaining to break a 77-77 tie and Indiana State closed out the game from the free throw line as the Sycamores topped visiting Cincinnati in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT) Quarterfinal Round, 85-81.

Avila led the Sycamores with 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-8 from the three-point line. The Sycamore center added six assists, primarily on back cuts to Ryan Conwell (18 points, six rebounds) as the Sycamores shot 44.8% (26-of-58) from the floor as a team. Kent did not miss from the floor going 5-of-5 from the floor, 2-of-2 from the three-point line, and 4-of-4 from the free throw line on his way to scoring 16 points and pulling down seven rebounds. Swope was the fourth Sycamore in double-digits with 12 points.

Utah vs. Indiana State CBB Betting Trends

Sycamores are 5-2 ATS in their last 7 games vs. a team with a winning straight up record

Utes are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games overall.

Sycamores are 4-0 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS loss

Utes are 4-16-1 ATS in their last 21 games as an underdog

Utah vs. Indiana State CBB Prediction:

Take the over. The over is 4-1 in the Sycamores’ last five games overall, is 23-9 in their last 32 contests when facing an opponent with a winning percentage of above .600 and has cashed in nine out of their last 12 games played at a neutral site when they’re listed as the favorite. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Utes’ last five games played at a neutral site.

Utah vs. Indiana State College Hoops Prediction: OVER 163.5