Utah vs. Arizona CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Unranked Utah heads to Tucson to face #10 Arizona on Saturday night at 8:00 PM ET on the Pac-12 Network. Can the Utes cover the 13.5-point spread as road underdogs? Keep reading for our Utah vs. Arizona prediction.

The Utah Utes are 11-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-6 ATS this season.

The Arizona Wildcats are 11-3 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-3 ATS this season.

Utah vs. Arizona Matchup & Betting Odds

785 Utah Utes (+13.5) at 786 Arizona Wildcats (-13.5); o/u 164.5

8:00 p.m. ET, Saturday, January 6, 2024

McKale Center, Tucson, AZ

TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. Arizona Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 74% of public bettors are currently backing Arizona when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah Utes Game Notes

Utah center Branden Carlson put on a show in his team’s 82-70 road loss to Arizona State on Thursday night. The 7-foot senior from South Jordan, Utah logged 19 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, and 1 assist. For the season, Carlson leads the Utes in scoring with 18.5 points per game. His 6.5 rebounds per contest are second on the club this year.

Utes reserve guard Deivon Smith provided a spark off the bench on Thursday. The 6’0” senior from Decatur, Georgia racked up 13 points, 4 rebounds, and an assist in his team’s loss to the Sun Devils.

Arizona Wildcats Game Notes

Arizona guard Pelle Larsson was spectacular in his team’s 97-50 home win over Colorado on Thursday night. In that contest, the Swedish national logged 18 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal. Larsson was efficient in his scoring as he converted 8 of 12 shots from the field and 2 of 2 shots from beyond the arc.

Wildcats guard Kylan Boswell also showed out against the Buffaloes at home on Thursday. The 6’2” sophomore from Champaign, Illinois recorded 14 points, 4 assists, 2 rebounds, and 3 steals. He shot a blistering 4 of 7 from long range and made 5 of his 10 shot attempts from the field in his club’s triumph.

Utah vs. Arizona CBB Betting Trends

Utah is 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games against Arizona.

The Utes are 5-4 ATS in their last 9 games overall.

Arizona is 41-43-4 ATS after a win since the start of the 2020 season.

Arizona is 7-14-1 ATS when playing on 1 day of rest since the start of the 2021 season.

Utah vs. Arizona CBB Prediction:

This line appears to be highly influenced by each of these clubs’ last results. Utah just lost at Arizona State 82-70 on Thursday night and Arizona just crushed Colorado at home 97-50 on that same Thursday night. The public seems to think that Utah is in for another Grand Canyon State beatdown at the McKale Center on Saturday night. I’m not so sure.

Utah isn’t a bad team. They are 11-3 straight up and 8-6 ATS this season. The Utes rank 30th in the nation in adjusted efficiency margin according to Kenpom.com, and they have an average scoring margin of +10.6 points per game. The Utes haven’t lost a game by more than 12 points all season, and I don’t think that changes on Saturday night in Tucson. I’m on Utah and the points on the road on Saturday night.

Utah vs. Arizona CBB Prediction: UTAH UTES +13.5