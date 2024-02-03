Utah State vs. San Diego State CBB Betting Odds, Prediction, & Trends

Number 17 Utah State heads to southern California to face unranked San Diego State on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 PM ET on FOX. Can the Aztecs cover the 5.5-point spread as home favorites? Keep reading for our Utah State vs. San Diego State prediction.

The Utah State Aggies are 19-2 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 11-7-1 ATS this season.

The San Diego State Aztecs are 16-5 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-12 ATS this season.

Utah State vs. San Diego State Matchup & Betting Odds

667 Utah State Aggies (+5.5) at 668 San Diego State Aztecs (-5.5); o/u 146.5

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, February 3, 2024

Viejas Arena, San Diego, CA

TV: FOX

Utah State vs. San Diego State Public Betting Information

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 90% of public bettors are currently backing San Diego State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Utah State Aggies Game Notes

Utah State forward Max Agbonkpolo will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury that required surgery. The 6’9” senior was averaging 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in 23.6 minutes per contest before getting injured. The Aggies have allotted more minutes to center Isaac Johnson and forward Kalifa Sakho in his stead.

Utah State forward Great Osobor was tremendous in his club’s 82-61 home win over San Jose State on Tuesday. In that game, the English national racked up 31 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. Osobor leads Utah State in scoring with 19.1 points per game this season.

San Diego State Aztecs Game Notes

Aztecs guard Reese Waters was solid in his team’s 79-71 road loss to Colorado State on Tuesday night. In that game, the 6’6” junior from Long Beach poured in 17 points and grabbed 4 rebounds. He converted 7 of 9 shot attempts from the floor and sunk all 3 of his three-point attempts in the defeat.

San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee was also key against Colorado State. The senior from Houston supplied 13 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 steals in the loss. LeDee leads the Mountain West in scoring with 20.5 points per game this season.

Utah State vs. San Diego State CBB Betting Trends

Utah State is 6-4-1 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

The Aggies are 6-4-1 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

San Diego State is 3-9 ATS when playing on 2 or 3 days of rest this season.

San Diego State is 2-4 ATS when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Utah State vs. San Diego State CBB Prediction:

Utah State is quietly having a great season. The Aggies are 19-2 straight up and 11-7-1 ATS this season. Over their last 10 contests, Utah State is 9-1 straight up and 6-4 ATS. The Aggies rank 27th in the country with an average scoring margin of +11.2 points per game and they are 29th in the nation in adjusted efficiency margin according to Kenpom.com. The Aggies appear to be the clearly better team, but they’re 5.5-point underdogs in San Diego on Saturday afternoon. The public is leaning heavily toward San Diego State, but I think that’s because of their NCAA Tournament run last year. I’m on Utah State and the points on the road in this one.

Utah State vs. San Diego State CBB Prediction: UTAH STATE AGGIES +5.5