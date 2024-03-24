Utah State vs. Purdue NCAA Tournament Odds & Prediction

Is 11.5 too many points to lay with the Boilermakers when they take on the Aggies at 2:40 p.m. ET in the second round of the NCAA Tournament? Or will the 1-seed roll in today’s Utah State vs. Purdue matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

831 Utah State Aggies (+11.5) vs. 832 Purdue Boilermakers (-11.5); o/u 149.5

2:40 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 24, 2024

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS

Utah State vs. Purdue: Public Bettors Taking the Points

Our CBB Public Betting Information page indicates that 57% of public bettors are currently backing Utah State when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Martinez Leads Aggies over TCU

Ian Martinez amassed 21 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Friday’s 88-72 victory over TCU. Martinez stepped up when the Aggies’ needed it most, supplying a team-leading 21 points while shooting 55.6 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from three. The Maryland transfer has been impressive as of late, finishing with 16-plus points in three of his last four outings. Utah State’s top sharpshooter will look to stay hot as the Aggies’ take on Purdue on Sunday.

Edey Makes History in Opening Round

Zach Edey chipped in 30 points (11-17 FG, 8-14 FT), 21 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 31 minutes during Friday’s 78-50 win over Grambling State. Edey was magnificent Friday, and the fact that he grabbed more rebounds than Grambling State as a team tells only part of the story of how dominant he looked on both ends of the court. Edey put up the NCAA Tournament’s first 30-point, 20-rebound double-double in the 21st century, as the last player to achieve that feat in the NCAA Tournament was Joe Smith in 1995 playing for Maryland.

Utah State vs. Purdue CBB Betting Trends

Boilermakers are 2-5 ATS in their last 7 games overall

Boilermakers are 3-10 ATS in their last 13 games following a straight up win of more than 20 points

Aggies are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 NCAA Tournament games

Aggies are 0-3-1 ATS in their last 4 games following a ATS win

Utah State vs. Purdue CBB Prediction:

Take the over. I like Purdue more than I like Utah State when it comes to the spread, but I don’t love laying double-digits with a Boilermakers team that is always ripe to be upset. So give me the over, which is 5-2 in Purdue’s last seven games when favored and 28-12 in the Boilermakers’ last 40 games coming off a win. On the other side, the over is 5-0 in the Aggies’ last five games overall, is 6-2 in their last eight neutral site games when listed as the underdog and is 33-16-2 in their last 51 games coming off a win.

Utah State vs. Purdue College Hoops Prediction: OVER 149.5